ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer Magazine

'If Only' Moments

By Terri L. Jones
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmjYc_0idioH8Z00

Terri L. Jones is a professional writer and … a part-time caregiver for her mom, Pat.

WHAT WORKED: Asking lots of questions, taking Mom home on hospice care but not telling her.

WHAT I’D DO DIFFERENTLY: Work harder to avoid her going on a ventilator, get physicians’ input on everything.

THE UNEXPECTED SILVER LINING: “My mother realizes that she was spared for a reason and she’s working hard to make her second chance count.”

A TEACHABLE INCIDENT

The phone rings at 1:30 a.m. It’s Martha, my mother’s partner of 30 years, calling to tell me Mom, who suffers from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), is in respiratory failure. The ER doctors have tried a BiPAP machine, a noninvasive way to force air in and out of her lungs. But she’s refusing to keep the mask on. After repeated tries, they’ve resorted to a ventilator.

From that point on, things happen so quickly and the situation is so emotionally charged that Martha, my sister, Patti, and I don’t have a lot of time to contemplate our actions.

But looking back nine months later, we know that we did a lot of things right – but maybe just as many wrong. We realize that things could’ve ended so much differently.

THE ‘IF ONLY’ MOMENTS

The first – and perhaps most pivotal – “if only” moment is my sister’s. Patti, who is an occupational therapist, had talked earlier to Mom about the possibility of being on a ventilator – but she wishes she had stressed how hard she should work to avoid it. While ventilators can save a person’s life, they can also make it so hard to regain quality of life.

For five days, while Mom lies sedated, her body weakens to the point that she can no longer move her arms or legs. But thankfully, during the fifth day’s breathing trial, the respiratory therapist is able to get Mom to breathe on her own, and the tube is removed from her throat. The joy in the room is palpable!

But by 10 p.m., she’s in respiratory distress again. We try the BiPAP and this time she keeps the mask on. But a blood gas test shows that she’s still retaining too much carbon dioxide (which put her in respiratory failure to begin with). The nurse pulls me aside. If we’ve ruled out the ventilator (which we have), she explains, “There’s nothing more we can do.”

It’s late and there are no doctors around. Looking back, I’m not sure why we didn’t ask for one to be called. It’s another “if only.” Instead, we listen to the nurse and decide to let Mom go. The rest of the night is spent watching her receive more and more morphine and agonizingly watching her respirations drop.

Surprisingly, though, Mom’s heart rate and blood pressure remain stable through it all. Come sunrise, she’s still holding her own.

SOME GOOD LUCK – AND GOOD DECISIONS

The intern and respiratory therapist on duty in the morning sing a dramatically different tune from last night’s nurse. When the pulmonologist does rounds, we pepper him with questions. He recommends letting the morphine wear off and doing another blood gas test, then maybe trying the BiPAP again. The three of us agree Mom wouldn’t want to be re-intubated. But there’s no consensus on whether she would be willing to use the BiPAP long-term.

Happily, when Mom emerges from the drugs, her breathing is pretty regular and a blood gas test shows the BiPAP isn’t needed. But the doctor explains that COPD patients will go through many “episodes” in the course of their illness with one being too significant to come back from. “I would give her days or weeks, not months,” he says.

Looking back, I realize we should’ve taken our mother’s strong will into consideration.

We take Mom home on hospice care. Martha says that was “the scariest thing” she’s ever done because she’s always equated hospice with death. For that reason, we decide not to use the word around Mom – probably the smartest move we could’ve made.

The first few days are filled with small steps like Mom is getting movement back in her limbs, eating solid foods and talking. After a few weeks, she’s improved enough to be discharged from hospice, which we didn’t even know was possible. With therapists now coming to the house, Mom’s steps turn into leaps: standing, dressing herself and walking down steps.

A HAPPY ENDING – AND LESSONS LEARNED

Through a glorious mix of bad decisions and good, love and prayers from family, friends and even strangers, and a whole lot of hard work, our story has a happy ending. After nine months (note “months,” not days or weeks), Mom is back to her old self, except for the oxygen tank that she uses at night. However, we realize not everyone is so lucky.

The best advice I can offer is don’t take the medical professionals’ word without question. Ask “why?” and “how?” and even “what else can we do?”

Then, armed with this knowledge, make the best decisions you can. And try not to second-guess yourself. That’s the best you do for someone you love!

Terri L. Jones is a local freelance writer and frequent contributor to BOOMER.

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

Berchtesgaden: Nazi Sites in an Alpine Setting

What’s left of Adolf Hitler’s extravagant lodge, mountaintop chalet, second seat of government, and miles of underground bunkers in Berchtesgaden? Travel writer Rick Steves takes us on a tour. As I fingered the jagged green marble of a chipped-up fireplace mantle, my guide told me the story. This...
Boomer Magazine

Brocks Bar-B-Que

There’s a reason for its longevity. Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook takes us to Chester for a local favorite, Brocks Bar-B-Que, and introduces us to the family behind the catering business and restaurant. As a child, Jim Brock remembers his father, Charlie, was always cooking something up...
CHESTER, VA
Boomer Magazine

Jest a Moment: Royal Humor

Writer and humorist Nick Thomas probes the royal humor of Queen Elizabeth II, her husband, and her successor and speculates on other lost opportunities at regal fun. The closest I ever came to royalty was holding four kings in a game of poker. But as a child growing up in a Commonwealth country in the early ’60s before moving to the US, we were dutifully required to sing “God Save the Queen” during formal school assemblies.
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
VIRGINIA STATE
Boomer Magazine

Parental Favoritism and Grandparenting

Mom plays favorites with her daughters, so Grandmom plays favorites with the disfavored granddaughter. Do two rights make a wrong? See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says about parental favoritism in this installment of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. Our daughter has two daughters who are one year apart. She...
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Puzzles for Kids and Adults: Fictional Fun

Play this week’s Jumble mental games and giggles – this week, with a special focus on fictional fun: King Kong and Rudolph. Unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up or share the challenge with a favorite youngster. Build...
Boomer Magazine

How to Keep an Indoor Cat Happy

A cat owner is concerned that his indoor cat may be alone and bored while he’s at work. See what pet expert Cathy M. Rosenthal recommends on how to keep his kitty happy and content in this installment of My Pet World. Dear Cathy,. I have an indoor cat...
Boomer Magazine

Snacking Etiquette: Friend Expects Friend to Join In

Two longtime friends were vacationing together, and one got angry that the other didn’t eat snacks with her. Is there a proper snacking etiquette? See what Amy Dickinson of “Ask Amy” has to say. Dear Amy:. Recently a longtime, good friend was staying with me as a...
Boomer Magazine

Adulting Checklist for Kids Leaving Home

A mom is horrified to see the state of her son’s dorm room and suite. Her son’s space is neat, but his suitemates seem to prefer clutter and filth. Parents need to have an adulting checklist for their kids, she says! See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in “Ask Amy.”
Boomer Magazine

Salema in the Algarve: Water Is Still Life

Travel writer Rick Steves transports us to sleepy Salema, Portugal, where octopi are fished out of the sea in the same way – in the same undersea territories – as they have been for years and where family restaurants specialize in fresh seafood and service. Since Phoenician times,...
Boomer Magazine

Jest a Moment: Macbeth 101

In Macbeth 101, writer Nick Thomas provides a tongue-in-cheek comedic overview of the classic Shakespearean tragedy as well as some modern-day presentations and a suggestion that is, well, out of this world. The next time your local theater group produces a performance of “Macbeth,” don’t miss it. The play is...
Boomer Magazine

Come On Get Happy at Latitude Seafood Co.

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook gives three reasons why Happy Hour at Latitude Seafood Co. will make you sing. Or at least think about singing and other pop culture references. I wasn’t thinking about the Partridge Family this morning, but I was thinking about great Richmond Happy Hours....
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Little Aches and Pains

Boomer reader Kate M. Carey bemoans the little aches and pains, remedies, and early evenings that have begun to infiltrate life with her husband and their friends. My husband and I are careening toward the days when conversation centers on doctors’ appointments, bowel movements, and the ache of the day. This week he headed off to the audiologist while I visited the dentist. We met up midday, me with a swollen jaw and him with the news that four thousand dollars could fix his inability to hear our granddaughter’s soft voice.
FLORIDA STATE
Boomer Magazine

LGBTQ+ Books for Your Reading List

It can be easy and comforting to read books about people you can relate to directly. If you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community, these books can fill your soul. If you’re not, these books can help you empathize. They can teach you about contemporary issues and help you become a stronger ally of the queer community. Fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, classics and newer releases – add these LGBTQ+ books to your reading list.
Boomer Magazine

Boggle BrainBuster: Find the Snakes

Exercise your mind by searching for words hidden in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante. Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Pay special attention to the Boggle BrainBusters Bonus words! Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, Boggle find the snakes word challenge – before they find you!
VIRGINIA STATE
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Fish and Chips and Book Clubs

Play this week’s Jumble mental games and giggles, with Jumble fish and chips and book clubs. Unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up – or share the challenge with a favorite youngster. Build your brain. Mental exercises and...
Boomer Magazine

Ninety years of Bluto – or is it Brutus?

If you watched any Popeye cartoon and heard an instrumental version of “Blow the Man Down,” this usually meant Bluto would soon make the scene. In 2022 Bluto celebrates his 90th birthday, having first appeared in E.C. Segar’s Thimble Theatre comic strip in 1932. His debut story was called The Eighth Sea, and he was originally a bloodthirsty beast who wanted to kill Popeye the Sailor. He also did not harbor any love for Popeye’s girlfriend, Olive Oyl. The initial fist fight between Popeye and Bluto went on for weeks in Segar’s daily comic strip. The one-eyed sailor defeated him by using his “twisker” sock. Humiliated, Bluto left the Thimble Theatre comic strip under Segar’s tenure.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boomer Magazine

Money and Marriage, Retirement and Control

A retired couple is wrangling over money and marriage – she wants money to do with as she wishes or she is out of the marriage. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say in this installment of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. My wife and I are...
Boomer Magazine

Baked Potato Bar for Fall Entertaining

The best way to enjoy a baked potato is with a spread of custom toppings (aka a baked potato bar). It’s the ultimate meal. Whether you cobble together leftovers in the fridge for a Tuesday dinner or prepare an over-the-top spread for a crowd, there are few people a baked potato bar wouldn’t delight.
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
2K+
Followers
869
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy