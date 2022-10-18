(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Tickets are now on sale for the 23rd annual Rutgers Jewish Film Festival, which will be held from Sunday, October 30, through Sunday, November 13. A diverse array of award-winning international feature and documentary films are showcased this year from the United States, Israel, Germany, France, Spain, Poland, Italy, and Belgium, as well as engaging discussions with filmmakers and special guests. Of the seventeen films being shown, one is a U.S. premiere, two are East Coast premieres, and nine are NJ premieres.

