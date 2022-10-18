Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Center Players to Host Reading of "Free Palestine" by Gary Morgenstein
(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- Center Players of Freehold will host a new dramatic reading of award-winning playwright Gary Morgenstein’s explosive drama Free Palestine about academic freedom, political correctness and the perils of parenting on Sunday, November 6 at 2:00pm. Directed by Bernice Garfield-Szita, the reading features Jackie Kusher (Adam Seitz);...
Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
The Martians Are Coming to West Windsor, and This Time It's Real
(PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ) -- It was 84 years ago that Orson Welles’ radio broadcast of the “War of the Worlds” was so believable that people across the country panicked, thinking Martians had landed in Grover’s Mills, New Jersey. West Windsor Arts, in partnership with the Historical Society of West Windsor, is re-creating that excitement, minus the fiction and hysteria, at a Halloween Party on October 30 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the historic Schenck Farmstead, headquarters and the site of the West Windsor History Museum.
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Members to the Board of Trustees and Two New Professional Member Theatres
The Ritz Theatre Company's cast of The Bisley Boy. Photo by Zachary Moore. New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“The Alliance”), one of the nation’s largest arts service organizations for professional theatre, is pleased to welcome new members to their board of trustees and two new professional member theatres.
Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone with Gary Puckett and the Union Gap LIVE! at the Strand Theater
The line is long this Friday, October 7, 2022 evening as music lovers wait to enter Lakewood, NJ’s Strand Theater for a Stars of the Sixties concert by Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone along with Gary Puckett and the Union Gap. Inside the Strand’s historic auditorium, producer Joe...
Maurer Productions OnStage presents "Something Rotten!" at Kelsey Theatre
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Maurer Productions OnStage presents the hilarious Shakespeare-inspired musical comedy “Something Rotten!” at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre. The show runs from October 21 through October 30 with a streaming option October 28-30. . “Audiences are sure to roll in the aisles,” said...
The Wag's Halloween Spectacular Comes to Vineland and Lakewood
Are you looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Bring your family and friends to The Wag's Halloween Spectacular! The shows, which takes place October 28th in Vineland and October 29th in Lakewood, will include Halloween-themed songs that you know and love, plus dance numbers, costume changes, and comedy sketches, along with some fun surprises - including a few original songs. Come dressed in costume; enter the costume contest, and win a prize!
VampireFreaks Announces Dark Force Fest: Three-Day Goth-Industrial Music Festival
(PARSIPPANY, NJ) -- Dark Force Fest is the gathering of top international gothic and industrial bands including classic favorite bands and newly trending artists. Dark Force Fest takes place March 31- April 2, 2023 in Parsippany, NJ, where they take over the massive Sheraton Parsippany, including 44,000 square feet of event space and all 370 hotel rooms. The hotel rooms in the main venue sold out within days of announcing this festival, but there are still overflow hotels in the area.
Monmouth University Looks at Hurricane Sandy a Decade Later
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Join the Urban Coast Institute (UCI) at Monmouth University on October 27 at 1:30pm for a special conversation on lessons New Jersey has apparently learned and not learned since Hurricane Sandy struck a decade go. Monmouth University Urban Coast Institute (UCI) Director Tony MacDonald will moderate an expert panel featuring New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, Climate Central Senior Advisor Don Bain, Federal Emergency Management Administration Region II Mitigation Division Director Michael Moriarty.
Sourland Nonprofits Awarded NJHT Grant
Pictured (from left) John Buck, Elaine Buck, Bruce Daniels, Beverly Mills, and Dante DiPirro. Photo credit Catherine Fulmer-Hogan. (SKILLMAN, NJ) -- The Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum (SSAAM) and the Sourland Conservancy have announced that the New Jersey Historic Trust (NJHT) has recommended a preservation grant for a Historic Site Management Project Plan, from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund, in the amount of $75,000, to support the two organizations’ jointly-owned True Farmstead on Hollow Road in Skillman. The Garden State Preservation Trust will authorize the grant awards at its October meeting.
2022 Rutgers Jewish Film Festival Preview
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Tickets are now on sale for the 23rd annual Rutgers Jewish Film Festival, which will be held from Sunday, October 30, through Sunday, November 13. A diverse array of award-winning international feature and documentary films are showcased this year from the United States, Israel, Germany, France, Spain, Poland, Italy, and Belgium, as well as engaging discussions with filmmakers and special guests. Of the seventeen films being shown, one is a U.S. premiere, two are East Coast premieres, and nine are NJ premieres.
