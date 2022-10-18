A Goth’s Guide to Celebrating Halloween: Adria Stembridge’s Favorite Music Videos, Horror Films and Events

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
flagpole.com
Flagpole Premieres: Weaponized Flesh, “Trash Clairvoyance”
Today, Athens thrash metal band Weaponized Flesh shares “Trash Clairvoyance,” the second track off of the forthcoming EP, Hurtful, which is slated to be released next Friday, Oct. 28. Weaponized Flesh took root in early 2019 when guitarist/vocalist Kris Deason (Outersea, Dark Meat) and drummer Jason Griffin (Apparition,...
Red and Black
Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox
MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
knowatlanta.com
Fischer Homes Announces Crossvine Estates in Braselton
Fischer Homes is pleased to announce Crossvine Estates, a new community in Braselton priced from the mid $300,000s. This community offers the affordable Maple Street Collection of new homes with 1,800 to 3,000 square feet of livable space featuring open-concept kitchens, lofts, flexible bonus spaces, and more. “We are thrilled...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
Georgia No Longer the Favorite to Win Title
The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs weren't the favorites to win the national title entering the 2022 season, that was Alabama. The Crimson Tide held the Vegas Odds until week two of the college football season when Georgia vaulted them following a dominant start to their '22 ...
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
Freshmen Report: Georgia's Young Stars Showing Out
The University of Georgia has never finished outside of the top5 in the consensus recruiting rankings under Kirby Smart. Since the moment he was hired as the head coach, Smart has stacked talent at an unprecedented rate for his alma mater. And with that talent pool comes fresh new faces on a yearly ...
Georgia Opens as the Favorite Over Florida
The Georgia Bulldogs have opened up as a 15.5-point favorite over the Florida Gators.
dawgpost.com
5-star California DB: "The Georgia Bulldog Coaching Staff Is Amazing"
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are on a much-needed off week this weekend, but they’ve got two big games coming up in Florida and Tennessee over the next few weeks. While the Florida Gators have no idea what they’re doing, the Tennessee Volunteers are the big...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Suwanee’s winter farmers market is open Saturday
As hot, humid days give way to cool fall temperatures, it is prime time to enjoy a new bounty of fresh vegetables at local farmers markets. Suwanee’s winter farmers market will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The open-air market is at Town Center Park.
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
Red and Black
UPDATE: Athens police respond to shooting on Gaines School Road
UPDATE: A 19-year-old Athens man died and an 18-year-old Athens man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department release. The current investigation indicates that the two men shot each other at 4:55 p.m. on Oct. 21, the release said.
fox5atlanta.com
Man caught on camera stealing power tools in Jackson County, sheriff says
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of stealing power tools. Officials say the theft happened on Oct. 17 at a location on Old Winder Jefferson Highway just off Highway 11. According to deputies, the man stole multiple power tools from a...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
Road-rage crash turns fatal on I-85 South in Gwinnett, GSP says
All southbound lanes of I-85 have reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday that began as road rage in Gwinnett County, officials said.
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford cabinet shop a total loss after fire breaks out Thursday evening
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call about a fire at a cabinet shop located at 499 Tuggle Greer Rd. in Buford on Thursday evening. The first firefighters responded to the blaze at Stone Creek Cabinetry and Millworks at 6:29 p.m. Fire crews found the two main shop buildings which are metal with heavy smoke and flames coming out of them. Heavy smoke could also be seen coming out of the front building which is where the offices were located.
Comments / 0