The University of Iowa men’s golf team travels to Wilmington, North Carolina, on Oct. 21-23 for the Williams Cup at Eagle Point Golf Club. The 54-hole tournament will span three days, with one 18-hole round taking place each day. Players will tee off from holes No. 1 and No. 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. (CT) each day. Iowa will tee off with first group on Friday, starting at 7:30 a.m. alongside Houston and NC State.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO