hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Fall to No. 2 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The University of Iowa football team was defeated by No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, 54-10, at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes outgained the Hawkeyes in total offense, 360-158, with 294 yards coming in the air and 66 on the ground. Ohio State forced six Hawkeye turnovers.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Knock Off No. 13 Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. – The University of Iowa women’s soccer team defeated No. 13 Northwestern, 2-1 on Thursday night. It was the fifth win against a top-15 ranked team in program history. The victory gives the Hawkeyes three crucial points in the Big Ten standings, as Iowa entered the game one spot out from qualifying for the conference tournament next week.
hawkeyesports.com
Czinano Named to Lisa Leslie Watch List
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa fifth-year Monika Czinano has been named to the 2023 Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Preseason Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Friday. Czinano was a semifinalist for the award in 2022. The list is comprised of...
hawkeyesports.com
Black Takes Game 2 of Black and Gold Series
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Black team defeated the Gold team, 6-2, in the second game of the black and gold series. For the Black team, freshmen Tory Bennett, Tristan Doster, and sophomore Emma Henderson each recorded an RBI. They were also able to score two in the fifth and one in the sixth to extend their lead.
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Wrestling TV Schedule/Start Times Released
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Nine University of Iowa wrestling duals will be televised during the 2022-23 season, it was announced Thursday by the Big Ten Network. The Hawkeyes will have eight duals televised on BTN and one on ESPNU. Iowa’s BTN appearances include home duals against Iowa State (1:30...
hawkeyesports.com
3 Hawkeyes Selected to NFHCA Division I Senior Game
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Three University of Iowa field hockey seniors – Grace McGuire, Anthe Nijziel and Lokke Stribos – have been selected to the 2022 Victory Sports Tour/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior Team, it was announced Thursday by the NFHCA. Iowa is the only team...
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Set for Williams Cup
The University of Iowa men’s golf team travels to Wilmington, North Carolina, on Oct. 21-23 for the Williams Cup at Eagle Point Golf Club. The 54-hole tournament will span three days, with one 18-hole round taking place each day. Players will tee off from holes No. 1 and No. 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. (CT) each day. Iowa will tee off with first group on Friday, starting at 7:30 a.m. alongside Houston and NC State.
hawkeyesports.com
Taylor Finishes Fifth at U23 World Championships
PONTEVEDRA, Spain – University of Iowa senior Felicity Taylor finished fifth at 53 kg at the U22 World Championships. Taylor defeated Aikaterini Vekri of Greece with a quick fall (0:36) before defeating Ellada Makhyaddinova from Kazakhstan via tech. fall, 12-2. The Spillville, Iowa, native, was defeated by eventual U23...
hawkeyesports.com
Cassioppi Alive for Bronze at U23 UWW World Championships
PONTEVEDRA, Spain – University of Iowa senior Tony Cassioppi is still in contention for a bronze medal after going 1-1 on Saturday at the U23 UWW World Championships at the Pontevedra Municipal Sports Hall. Cassioppi opened the tournament with a 10-0 technical fall victory over Israel’s Lior Altshuler before...
hawkeyesports.com
Cassioppi Set to Defend World Title in Spain
PONTEVEDRA, Spain — University of Iowa senior Tony Cassioppi will compete on Saturday and Sunday at the UWW U23 World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain. The 2022 U23 World Championships are being held from Oct. 17-23 at the Pontevedra Municipal Sports Hall. Cassioppi is representing the United States men’s freestyle...
