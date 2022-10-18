Much of the film revolves around Emily Brontë’s affair with William Weightman. Is there any truth whatsoever in their relationship?. Well, no, but Weightman did exist – and he did flirt quite a lot. He came to Haworth to serve as Patrick Brontë’s assistant curate, helping out with the parish duties, and pretty quickly captured the hearts and minds of not just the Brontë family but most of the Haworth villagers. He was apparently very, very good looking, and it’s quite often suggested that Anne Brontë might have been in love with him because we have an account of him making eyes at her in church. There was certainly some kind of flirtation with Charlotte Brontë’s lifelong friend Ellen Nussey, too, and you can’t help thinking that Charlotte herself might have been attracted to him. She’s supposed to have been planning to paint his portrait, and we do have a pencil drawing that’s believed to be of Weightman by Charlotte, posing in his clerical gown. But where Emily is concerned, we just don’t have much information. Nearly everything we know about her comes through Charlotte, particularly her letters, or through the reminiscences of people like Ellen. There are a handful of Emily’s diary pages that survived, but they only really give a snapshot of life at the parsonage, reporting on what people were doing in the house. You get a sense of somebody who felt quite happy in that little domestic world, but not much else.

