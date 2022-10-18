Read full article on original website
Mia Goth Is Dressing The Part As Our New Scream Queen
This year, director Ti West released two buzzy horror films – X and Pearl – that will eventually make up a trilogy (the third instalment, MaXXXine, has no release date just yet). The centre of the films is actor Mia Goth, who has commanded the screen with her portrayals of Maxine (a young, wannabe Hollywood star) and Pearl (a murderous elderly lady, who also shares a thirst for stardom). The two films are about much more than jump scares – they’re a tale of striving for your dreams, and what terrifying lengths people will go to achieve them.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Angelina Jolie Will Turn Opera Singer For A Maria Callas Biopic
Pablo Larraín has a type. After bringing to life Mrs Kennedy’s response to JFK’s assassination in 2016’s Jackie and dressing Kristen Stewart in vintage Chanel as Diana, Princess of Wales for 2021’s Spencer, the Chilean auteur has tapped Angelina Jolie to play “La Divina”, Maria Callas, in a forthcoming biopic. Referred to as “the Bible of opera” by Leonard Bernstein, the Greek-American Callas is perhaps the most famous opera singer of the 20th century, ushering in a revival of Bellini and Rossini with her performances at La Scala (although it’s her performances of Tosca at Covent Garden that are frequently described as some of the greatest of all time). Her talents, however, were frequently overshadowed by the drama in her personal life. As Callas herself once said, “Wherever I am, it is hectic.”
A Decade Later, Sienna Miller’s Boho Chloé Boots Still Look Cool
Leave it to Sienna to nail the boho chic autumnal brief. When the free-spirited style icon stepped out in New York City yesterday, her season-shifting wardrobe was a sublime reflection of her pared-back, hippie-trail inflected and vintage-celebrating aesthetic. One for a timeless wardrobe basic, Miller opted for a chic slouchy...
Kylie Jenner Bucks The Autumn Boot Trend In Denim
Kylie Jenner is defying convention when it comes to autumnal fashion. Whether she’s wearing a barely-there spring/summer 2023 Balmain minidress at Paris Fashion Week, or a sheer lace Mugler bodysuit to dinner, Kylie pulls out all the stops for every occasion, whatever the season. Spotted running errands in Los...
Alexa Chung: Inside My Chanel Handbag
British Vogue presents In The Bag with Alexa Chung. British model & TV presenter Alexa Chung reveals her handbag essentials, as we take a look inside her roomy Chanel handbag. Alexa’s practical essentials include a bottle of Rock River Melody Eau de Parfum by Régime des Fleurs & friend, Christopher Niquet, and The Cream by Augustinus Bader — which she claims “there is not a better moisturiser on the planet”.
Kendrick Lamar Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of ‘good kid, m.A.A.d. city’ in a Crochet Vest and Black Sneakers in Paris
On the tail end of his “The Big Stepper’s” concert in Paris in honor of the 10th anniversary of “good kid, m.A.A.d. city,” rap megastar Kendrick Lamar posed for a colorful outfit pic, posting the snapshot to his Instagram today. Lamar, who shouted out the triple-platinum album in his caption, was styled in a vibrant vest and lace up footwear. Posed up on the sidewalk, the Californian wore a crisp white button up shirt that he left untucked and a delicate crochet green and white mini vest on top. On bottom, the lyricist sported baggy parachute pants with a wide oversized...
Kate Is Carving Out A New Style Era As The Princess Of Wales
When Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge in the spring of 2011, there was a marked shift in her style. Now, more than 10 years on, the royal is embarking on the next chapter of her life, as the new Princess of Wales. If we thought watching Kate retire her Longchamp totes and Issa wrap dresses – so long, Sloane Ranger! – was a transformation, this next step on her path to becoming Queen Consort will be a subtle, but powerful rebrand.
This Slow Living Advocate Wore A Custom Wedding Gown Made From Deadstock
For her wedding day, slow living advocate Danielle Copperman naturally wanted a dress that was aligned with her eco-minded values. “From the beginning, I really wanted it to be as conscious and sustainably made as possible because obviously it’s something most people only wear once,” she tells Vogue. “I did some research and found some sustainable brands, but nothing that felt like me.”
Why The Olsen Twins Love A Basic Trainer
Another day, another Olsen twin in an affordable shoe. This week, Ashley Olsen stepped out in a black coat, a black knit beanie and with a scarf knotted around her neck. But her footwear made the outfit. First, The Row designer tucked her black trousers into her chunky knit socks, creating a DIY bishop sleeve for the ankle that broke up the languid silhouette of her outfit. On her feet, Olsen wore a humble pair of grey New Balance 574s, which retail for £80.
Opium, Flirty Curates & The Original Mrs Robinson: The Surprising True Details In The Emily Brontë Biopic
Much of the film revolves around Emily Brontë’s affair with William Weightman. Is there any truth whatsoever in their relationship?. Well, no, but Weightman did exist – and he did flirt quite a lot. He came to Haworth to serve as Patrick Brontë’s assistant curate, helping out with the parish duties, and pretty quickly captured the hearts and minds of not just the Brontë family but most of the Haworth villagers. He was apparently very, very good looking, and it’s quite often suggested that Anne Brontë might have been in love with him because we have an account of him making eyes at her in church. There was certainly some kind of flirtation with Charlotte Brontë’s lifelong friend Ellen Nussey, too, and you can’t help thinking that Charlotte herself might have been attracted to him. She’s supposed to have been planning to paint his portrait, and we do have a pencil drawing that’s believed to be of Weightman by Charlotte, posing in his clerical gown. But where Emily is concerned, we just don’t have much information. Nearly everything we know about her comes through Charlotte, particularly her letters, or through the reminiscences of people like Ellen. There are a handful of Emily’s diary pages that survived, but they only really give a snapshot of life at the parsonage, reporting on what people were doing in the house. You get a sense of somebody who felt quite happy in that little domestic world, but not much else.
For The Beckhams, It’s Like 2008 All Over Again
There’s no way you missed the pictures of Victoria Beckham breezing through Manhattan in a slinky powder-blue dress and mesh glitter boots earlier this month, but there is a chance her sparkly stilettos distracted you from what her husband was wearing that day. And while David’s double denim might strike you as an unremarkable move from a famously experimental dresser, check out the colour: virtually identical to the shade of VB’s ruched midi-dress. This was easily the Beckhams’ most matchy-matchy outing since they wore equally blingy white looks to the MTV Awards back in ’03.
Amal Clooney’s Vintage Guru Shares Her Secrets
Keen vintage fan Amal Clooney has got the best archive sourcers in the world searching for rare John Galliano-era Dior slips and Lee McQueen handkerchief dresses for her. Among them? Marie Blanchet, who hails from Vestiaire Collective and William Vintage, and founded her own elite concierge service, Mon Vintage, in November 2020 with the Olsen twins as her chief clients.
Patent Looks All Shiny And New Again
From 19th-century military caps to Mary Quant’s swinging ’60s designs, Chanel’s 1991 dominatrix-inspired trenches to Richard Quinn’s oil-slick bodysuits, patent leather’s chameleonic qualities are evident in the many guises it has enjoyed. We are happy to report that the high-shine trend has returned in all its squeaky glory for autumn/winter 2022.
