ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Girl Scouts of Colorado receives $2.8 million donation

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzGf4_0idimXwX00
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA, $2.8 million of the donation going to Girl Scouts of Colorado. SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $2.8 million to Girl Scouts of Colorado, which the organization said will help them equip girls to be leaders.

Scott donated $84.5 million overall to Girl Scouts of the USA, choosing 29 out of 111 Girl Scout councils to give money to, according to a news release.

Girl Scouts of Colorado said they will use the money to advance their mission to "provide life-changing experiences, mentorship and programming to girls across Colorado."

"This unprecedented investment is a validation of the work we're doing," Girl Scouts of Colorado CEO Leanna Clark said in the release. "It's an opportunity for our organization to be visionary about how we serve girls throughout the state."

The organization's continued efforts include removing barriers and making Girl Scouts more accessible for girls, fostering STEM interest and career readiness and giving girls more opportunities to build outdoor leadership skills.

"Our vision is to continue down a path of innovation and create ways to meet girls where they are," Clark said. "Lifting up the issues they care about such as mental health, equity, and our environment."

Girl Scouts has focused on supporting success and empowerment to nearly 2 million girls and adult members worldwide for over 110 years. It is the largest leadership organization for girls in the world, providing them with leadership training and the skills to tackle challenges, the organization said.

"The support from all our donors, including this generous support from MacKenzie Scott is critical in delivering on our work of reimagination and transformation," Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sofia Chang said. "When one girl succeeds, we all succeed."

It's the latest in a string of large donations from Scott to Denver-area non-profit organizations in the last 15 months, including $20 million to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, $13.5 million to Habitat for Humanity and $20 million to Mile High United Way.

To join, volunteer or donate to Girl Scouts of Colorado, visit their website.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado to reuse water for drinking, creating new supply

Castle Rock, Colo. (AP) — When Eric Seufert brewed a test batch of beer in 2017 with water from recycled sewage, he wasn't too concerned about the outcome. The engineering firm that approached him about the test explained the process, and together they sipped samples of recycled water. Seufert quickly understood it wasn't too different from how water is normally handled.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Almost $2 billion allocated to tackle homelessness in metro Denver over 3 years, study says

Local governments and nonprofits are on track to spend nearly $2 billion over a three-year period to tackle homelessness in some counties in the Denver metro area, according to a new study by a nonpartisan think tank. Although, some projections in the study may be premature and two other Colorado think tanks plus a service provider swiftly voiced concerns about the study's methodology, calling its findings "purposefully misleading." The explosive projected growth in spending from 2021 through 2023 reflects the gravity of the challenge that...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Politics, Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette to host forums on alcohol, 'magic mushroom' ballot measures

Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette will host a series of virtual forums next week on alcohol-related ballot measures, as well as on the proposal to legalize "magic mushrooms." The forum on Proposition 122, which seeks to regulate access to psychedelic mushrooms and decriminalize their use and possession for adults, is scheduled for Nov. 1 from 8-9 a.m. via Zoom. To attend, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CQQ3gb4MR8ySMgH6b40LLw. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Gov. Polis pledges to improve school safety in Colorado at state summit

Gov. Jared Polis vowed to improve students’ mental and physical safety in classrooms while speaking at Colorado’s annual School Safety Summit on Thursday. Colorado is no stranger to school tragedies, from the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, to the STEM School Highlands Ranch mass shooting in 2019, to the string of shootings outside of Aurora high schools this time last year. Now, Polis said it’s time for the state to step up its response.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

What is the coolest thing made in Colorado? Contest winner announced

briefly Coolest thing made in Colorado? Contest winner announced The SunSpring Hybrid purification system by Innovative Water Technologies, manufactured in Rocky Ford, has won a competition to be declared the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado, the Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday. A nomination period for the inaugural competition opened Aug. 1; this month, 10...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Reinventing history at Colorado schools (copy)

Given the most recent round of dismal student achievement scores for math and English in public school districts across Colorado, it’s a safe bet our kids’ instruction in history and civics is lacking, as well. Ask almost any middle- or high-schooler, however apt or diligent, for details about the drafting of the Constitution, the Civil War or other milestones of U.S. history. Or, ask about the structure of our federal government — the separation of powers, the role of the courts and all that. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado approves nearly $7 million in eco devo incentives

An electric plane company could grow its operations in Centennial or Jefferson County after landing almost $3 million in state economic development tax credits. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Economic Development Commission Thursday approved almost $7 million in economic incentives for five companies to either locate, or grow, their businesses here. The largest incentive approved would help an electric aircraft company using the code name “Project...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

ANALYSIS: Roe decision led to spike in Colorado's voter registration, particularly among women

Voter registration in Colorado surged, particularly among women, in spikes that coincide with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a Colorado Politics analysis shows. The analysis, which delved into voter registrations between May and September of this year, shows women, especially Democrats, are outpacing registrations by men in all but one of the seven most competitive Senate races. The surge was most pronounced in three congressional districts: CD2, which includes Boulder; CD5, which covers Colorado Springs; and, the battleground CD7, which includes...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Gusto sent false tax filing information to Colorado businesses

Gusto, a payroll firm, sent Colorado businesses incorrect information regarding tax filings on Oct. 18, according to the Colorado Department of the Treasury,. The email to Gusto's Colorado clients was regarding the filing of the Q3 unemployment premiums and it instructed the businesses to contact the Colorado Department of the Treasury, state officials said. However, unemployment insurance (UI) is filed with the UI Division of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE). It appears that the email was sent to those who use Gusto for payroll services, according to Sheena Kadi, communications director and public information officer for the state Treasury department.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Trump's insult proves O'Dea's high character

Unintended endorsements don’t get much better than this. Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed Colorado Republican senatorial candidate Joe O’Dea in a post on Trump’s Truth Social platform. Trump’s attack on O’Dea came after O’Dea pledged to campaign against any attempt by Trump to seek another...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | When will both parties rein in mega-donors?

I’ve mentioned my quixotic run back in 2008 for the U.S. Congress on many occasions. I entered the campaign with two personal goals: first that I would never lie to a reporter or a constituent, and second that I would incur no debt at the end of the campaign. Far too many former candidates, in their quest for office, end up pouring their own money into their campaigns. For some who are wealthy (cough… Polis… cough) that works out just fine. But I know of far too many folks who were less well-off but heard the siren song of a winning election night, and who ended up in debt after a losing campaign. I’m happy to report that I met both goals, ending my campaign with $1,100 (out of $248,000 raised) in the bank. Oh, and about a month later, I got a call from a labor-union representative who said they were now ready to make a maximum donation of $5,000 to my campaign. I told the guy that the campaign was over. He said I could use it to retire some of my debt. I told him I had no debt, and he was rather shocked.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Thousands of Coloradans didn’t get $750 TABOR refund checks. Here’s what to do if you’re one of them.

Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation in May to send $750 refund checks to Colorado taxpayers by September — but for thousands of people, those checks never came. Around 3.1 million Colorado residents who filed 2021 state taxes by June 30 were eligible to get $750 for individual tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers from the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, according to the governor’s announcement in May.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy