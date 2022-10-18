Girl Scouts of Colorado receives $2.8 million donation

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA, $2.8 million of the donation going to Girl Scouts of Colorado. SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $2.8 million to Girl Scouts of Colorado, which the organization said will help them equip girls to be leaders.

Scott donated $84.5 million overall to Girl Scouts of the USA, choosing 29 out of 111 Girl Scout councils to give money to, according to a news release.

Girl Scouts of Colorado said they will use the money to advance their mission to "provide life-changing experiences, mentorship and programming to girls across Colorado."

"This unprecedented investment is a validation of the work we're doing," Girl Scouts of Colorado CEO Leanna Clark said in the release. "It's an opportunity for our organization to be visionary about how we serve girls throughout the state."

The organization's continued efforts include removing barriers and making Girl Scouts more accessible for girls, fostering STEM interest and career readiness and giving girls more opportunities to build outdoor leadership skills.

"Our vision is to continue down a path of innovation and create ways to meet girls where they are," Clark said. "Lifting up the issues they care about such as mental health, equity, and our environment."

Girl Scouts has focused on supporting success and empowerment to nearly 2 million girls and adult members worldwide for over 110 years. It is the largest leadership organization for girls in the world, providing them with leadership training and the skills to tackle challenges, the organization said.

"The support from all our donors, including this generous support from MacKenzie Scott is critical in delivering on our work of reimagination and transformation," Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sofia Chang said. "When one girl succeeds, we all succeed."

It's the latest in a string of large donations from Scott to Denver-area non-profit organizations in the last 15 months, including $20 million to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, $13.5 million to Habitat for Humanity and $20 million to Mile High United Way.

To join, volunteer or donate to Girl Scouts of Colorado, visit their website.