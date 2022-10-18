Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.21.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Mona Badie, 43, of Gold River, has been appointed Public Advisor at the California Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission). Badie has been Advisor to Commissioner Monahan at the California Energy Commission since 2021, where she was an Advisor to Vice Chair Scott from 2020 to 2021 and an Attorney from 2015 to 2020. She was an Attorney at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2015 and an Attorney at Legal Services of Northern California and California Rural Legal Assistance from 2005 to 2010. Badie earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Badie is a Democrat.
Attorney General Bonta Issues Guidance to Protect Out-of-State Patients Seeking Reproductive Care in California
Warns local law enforcement about attempts by out-of-state agencies to arrest individuals traveling to seek, provide or help with abortions. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued guidance to help protect out-of-state patients seeking reproductive care in the state and those who assist with such care. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Bonta sponsored a new law, AB 1242, that made it illegal for California’s law enforcement to assist out-of-state agencies in investigating, arresting, or prosecuting anyone for seeking, performing, or assisting others in seeking a legal abortion. In a bulletin sent to local District Attorneys, Chiefs of Police, Sheriffs, and State Law Enforcement Agencies, Attorney General Bonta warned that out-of-state agencies seeking their help might conceal their intent under the guise of investigations into other crimes, such as child endangerment, child abuse, drug abuse, concealing a death, or murder. The bulletin directs California law enforcement to carefully examine requests from law enforcement in states where abortion is illegal.
CARB seeks nominations for premier clean air, climate award
Haagen-Smit Clean Air Awards recognize outstanding contributions to air quality or climate science, policy, or advocacy. SACRAMENTO – The California Air Resources Board is accepting applications through December 16, 2022, for the 2022 Haagen-Smit Clean Air Awards. The Haagen-Smit award is California’s premier award recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions to improving air quality.
Tales from the Cemetery: Southern and Pastor
A horse thief named Robert Southern and career criminal John Pastor are two forgotten prison cemetery tales. They are just a few of the hundreds buried at San Quentin and Folsom prison cemeteries, marked only by their inmate numbers. (Editor’s note: Southern and Pastor are the focus of the third...
SNAPS IOF Communities Air Monitoring Plan Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
California Air Resources Board (CARB) staff have developed this frequently asked questions (FAQ) document to address and provide context to feedback received in summer 2022 on the SNAPS Draft Inglewood Oil Field (IOF) Communities Air Monitoring Plan. Given delays in the schedule, will CARB staff conduct mobile monitoring around the...
November 1, 2022 Screening Committee Notice, SBE
State Board of Education Screening Committee Members. Jim McQuillen, Liaison to the California Association of Student Councils (CASC) Naomi Porter, Student Board Member, Liaison to the CASC. Meeting Notice: Screening Committee of the. State Board of Education. Interview of Candidates. Tuesday, November 1, 2022. 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ±...
