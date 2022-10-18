Warns local law enforcement about attempts by out-of-state agencies to arrest individuals traveling to seek, provide or help with abortions. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued guidance to help protect out-of-state patients seeking reproductive care in the state and those who assist with such care. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Bonta sponsored a new law, AB 1242, that made it illegal for California’s law enforcement to assist out-of-state agencies in investigating, arresting, or prosecuting anyone for seeking, performing, or assisting others in seeking a legal abortion. In a bulletin sent to local District Attorneys, Chiefs of Police, Sheriffs, and State Law Enforcement Agencies, Attorney General Bonta warned that out-of-state agencies seeking their help might conceal their intent under the guise of investigations into other crimes, such as child endangerment, child abuse, drug abuse, concealing a death, or murder. The bulletin directs California law enforcement to carefully examine requests from law enforcement in states where abortion is illegal.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO