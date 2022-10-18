Billionaire Justin Sun Optimistic About Crypto Policy in China, Says Country To Face Big Shift in Coming Months

Read full article on original website
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Says These Catalysts Will Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Crypto Assets Out of Bear Market
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is singling out one catalyst that he predicts will end the prevailing crypto downturn. Asked by a Bloomberg TV host in a new interview what will get Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) out of the bear market, Novogratz says that for the flagship crypto asset, it is the macro-environment.
Crypto Whales Splurge Over $312,000,000 on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin in Massive Accumulation Frenzy: Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm claims that the blockchain oracle Chainlink (LINK) is the subject of massive interest from deep-pocketed owners of the digital asset. Santiment says that holders of between 10,000 to 1,000,000 of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin have bought over 47 million more LINK over the course of the 2022 bear market.
Tesla Holds On to $218,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Portfolio in Third Quarter After Selling Off a Portion in Q2
Electric carmaker Tesla is keeping all the Bitcoin (BTC) left in its holding after dumping a sizable amount of the king crypto asset earlier this year. Tesla’s earnings report for Q3 of 2022 shows the company still holds the same amount of BTC it had in Q2 when it sold three-quarters of its Bitcoin investments.
Bitcoin Could Be Entering an ‘Unstoppable Maturation Stage’, Says Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s Why
A senior Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of entering a bullish maturation stage despite recent stumbles. Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone tells his 53,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin “may be entering an unstoppable maturation stage” based on it holding to its current price level since June and performing at its lowest volatility.
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals Ethereum, Solana and ETH Rival Predictions for Next Crypto Cycle
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says leading Ethereum (ETH) competitors probably don’t stand a chance of taking out the leading smart contract platform. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, Hayes says some of the leading layer-1 Ethereum rivals could present good trades next cycle, but don’t have long-term potential to overtake ETH in terms of market cap.
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Says Crypto Assets Are 50% Undervalued, Predicts When Bitcoin May Rally to ‘Fair Value’
The popular crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin (BTC) analysis says the king crypto is grossly undervalued. In a new interview on the Real Vision Crypto channel, Cowen says that crypto assets are massively undervalued based on the logarithmic regression model. “This chart is something...
Top Crypto Trader Warns One Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Could Crash by Over 65%
A top crypto trader is warning Ethereum (ETH)-based gaming altcoin Axie Infinity (AXS) holders of a possible crash. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa warns his 184,700 Twitter followers that the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming platform’s altcoin could decline more than 65% in price due to unlocks when investors can sell a digital asset after a vesting period expires.
On-Chain Signals Reveal Cardano (ADA) Is Significantly Undervalued: Crypto Insights Firm
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says on-chain signals for Cardano show that ADA is currently trading at a significant discount. Santiment takes a look at Cardano’s MVRV Z-Score, which compares an asset’s total market cap to its total realized market cap. Traditionally, a low Z-Score suggests that an asset...
Bitcoin and Ethereum Indicator Points to Potential Accumulation, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
One indicator suggests that market participants are loading up on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the long haul, according to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock. Lucas Outumuro, the firm’s head of research, notes in a new analysis that the top two crypto assets continue to witness exchange outflows, though this week’s levels were at a reduced pace compared to previous weeks.
FTX Will Delist Crypto Assets in the US That It Deems Might Be Securities, According to CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says his firm is not supporting certain digital assets in the US to avoid regulatory issues. Bankman-Fried says that pending the establishment of legal frameworks that will define and categorize crypto assets, his firm will attempt to determine which coins can be deemed as a security.
Analyst Predicts Reversal for Top Ethereum Competitor, Says One-Red Hot Altcoin About To End Corrective Move
Widely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says rallies are imminent for Ethereum (ETH) challenger Avalanche (AVAX) and decentralized derivatives exchange protocol Injective (INJ). Van de Poppe tells his 636,000 Twitter followers that AVAX is flashing a bullish reversal signal as its RSI (relative strength indicator) is starting...
Olympus DAO Hacked for 30,000 OHM Worth $300,000, Perpetrator Returns Funds Within Hours
The hacker who exploited an Olympus DAO (OHM) smart contract for $300,000 worth of assets is already returning the stolen funds. According to blockchain security analytics firm PeckShield, an error in one of Olympus DAO’s smart contract bonds resulted in a $292,000 exploit earlier today. “It seems the related...
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Fantom and Two Altcoins, Warns of Potential Bitcoin Crash
A popular crypto strategist is bearish on Fantom (FTM) and two other altcoins while warning of a potential Bitcoin (BTC) crash. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,900 Twitter followers that smart contract-enabled blockchain Fantom is collapsing. “This one looks horrible… I don’t see any sign of a bottom currently.”...
Rishi Sunak Emerges As Likely Contender To Become UK PM After Boris Johnson Drops Bid
Rishi Sunak has emerged as a favorite to become the United Kingdom’s next prime minister after former holder of the top post, Boris Johnson, withdrew from the race on Sunday. What Happened: Johnson said over the weekend, “I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that...
Crypto Whales and Key Bitcoin Stakeholders Aggressively Accumulating BTC Around $20,000: Quant Analyst
A closely followed quant analyst says that two major Bitcoin stakeholders are heavily accumulating BTC at current levels despite uncertain market conditions. Ki Young Ju, the head of analytics firm Crypto Quant, tells his 308,400 Twitter followers that deep-pocketed investors are aggressively loading up on BTC through top digital asset exchange Binance.
Ripple CEO Calls SEC’s Behavior ‘Shocking’ After Regulator Forced To Release New Details in Landmark Crypto Lawsuit
The chief executive of Ripple Labs says that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) behavior is shocking after the regulatory body was forced to release new details in its case against XRP. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse tells his 665,500 Twitter followers that the SEC’s actions have been shameful...
