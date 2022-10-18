[VIDEO] Climber gets attacked by bear on side of a cliff

Photo Credit: GreenReynolds. File photo. (iStock)

As far as close calls go, this might be about as close as it gets.

A video recently posted to YouTube shows the terrifying moment when a climber was attacked by a bear, while clinging to a cliffside on Mount Futago in Japan.

The bear can be seen charging at the man who reacts by pushing it downward. He then repeatedly punches and kicks the animal until it finally backs off. According to a report from TMZ, the man had experience with karate and mixed martial arts.

Check out the full video below:

According to a report from FactsandDetails.com, "Asian black bears are known for having short tempers. Each year they kill one or two people in Japan and injure 10 to 20."

This bear's reaction may have been the result of what appears to be a cub present in the video.

In Colorado, bear attacks on humans are rare. Still, it is very important to be respectful of these powerful animals and know what to do if you encounter one.

If you ever run into bear, do whatever you can to appear larger. Do not run or turn your back to the animal as this can trigger a predator response. Slowly walk away, and if it attacks, fight back.