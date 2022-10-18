ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday

Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022

If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
Lubbock’s Chickies Tasty Treats Is Halloween Candy, Elevated

Chickies Tasty Treats (4930 S Loop 289, #205) has become a sweet staple for me. If I need classy cookies for a party, a lovely box of chocolates for a special occasion, or just a treat because I deserve it, Chickies is always a reliable choice. Because the chocolates, macrons, cookies, cupcakes and more are always deliciously and artfully made. But also because "Chickie", that is, Stephanie, the proprietor and chocolatier is really cool.
Only 1 Lubbock Woman Has Been Miss Texas, But What a Beauty!

I'll be the first to admit that I think beauty pageants are a little...shall we say, dated? The inner machinations of pageant culture has been exposed and on display for years, and we all got a creepy and at times, hilarious, view into them with a number of reality shows. My favorite being the spin off to Toddlers and Tiaras, which is Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. I loved Alana, she was just so sassy and I couldn't get enough of her. Of course, her mother ended up being a total creep.
14 Picturesque Cemeteries for Fall Photos in and Around Lubbock

We are in the peak of my favorite time of year and that is in the middle of spooky season. I have loved Halloween and Dia de los Muertos for as long as I can remember always feeling like the long lost cousin of the Addam's Family. I even remember going to Mexico as a child for family funerals and seeing my great grandparents giant tombstones and feeling a sense of love and care.
WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock

Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
Does Lubbock Need a Getaway Like This for Beer Lovers?

My incredible daughter and her husband (who live in Florida) just celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past week, and in the midst of their celebration, I saw a Facebook story from her that made the old man insanely jealous. Apparently, they found a place in Orlando called "The Beer...
Lubbock Woman Makes Things Right with Kind Gesture

One of the things I hate most about human nature is how we all hold on to the negative things that happen more than the positives. You are much more likely to remember something hateful said to you years ago, while a compliment shared just moments ago could leave your memory in an instant.
The Moonlight Market Witches Ball Is This Saturday Night

If you haven't been to a Moonlight Market then you are really missing out. In case you are wondering, there are plenty of folks who identify as "witches" in Lubbock. Doesn't that mean they consort with the devil under the pale moonlight? Uh, naw dawg. They do venture out into the moonlight, but they tend to be into crafts, mystical, and very cool stuff. Maybe it's time you consorted with some very cool people.
TTU to unveil Raider Red statue on Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With over 50 years at Texas Tech, Raider Red will get a life-sized bronze statue unveiled 9 a.m. Saturday morning outside Frazier Alumni Pavilion. Raider Red was created by Saddle Tramp Jim Gaspard in 1971, with inspiration from Dirk West’s Cartoon of Ol’ Red.
