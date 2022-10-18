“She swept him off his feet” – WATCH: 5 ft 6 UFC contender Merab Dvalishvili hilariously struggles against 6 ft 4 female kickboxer

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: Defeating Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira (not Khabib) the greatest of all time
Tell me UFC hasn’t matured as a sport without telling me UFC hasn’t matured as a sport. Here, I’ll start: we crown a new “greatest of all time” (GOAT) every two years — sometimes less — across multiple divisions. And you can ask 10 different MMA fans to name the sport’s creme de la creme and often get 10 different answers.
TJ Dillashaw Details Conscious Choice to Take Banned Substances: ‘I Was a Shell of a Man’
TJ Dillashaw will fight for the second time in nearly four years when he steps into the co-main event of UFC 280 on Saturday. Dillashaw will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship at Etihad Arena as the promotion returns to the famed ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi. Much of the story ahead of Dillashaw’s return to the Octagon has focused on his highly publicized PED usage that resulted in a two-year suspension from the sport in 2019.
Former UFC champion Dominick Cruz not a fan of self-appointing himself as the bantamweight GOAT: “My results speak for themselves”
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz isn’t a fan of calling himself the GOAT. This Saturday at UFC 280, the bantamweight title will be on the line in the co-main event. While the reigning champion Aljamain Sterling is on his road to creating a great legacy, he’s not yet in the greatest of all-time discussion. The other half of the title fight certainly is.
T.J. Dillashaw explains EPO use that cost him his bantamweight title: “I was a shell of a man”
T.J. Dillashaw continues to take a lot of heat over a failed NYSAC drug test in 2019 for the performance enhancing drug EPO. Even after a two-year USADA suspension and another year and a half away getting knee surgery, MMA fans continue to hound Dillashaw with accusations that he was and probably still is a cheater.
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
PWMania
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away at the Age of 26
The following statement was released by Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp:. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
UFC 280 weigh-in results: Title fights official, but one fighter misses weight
ABU DHABI – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 280 fighter weigh-ins. The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Abu Dhabi and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 8 a.m. ET at Etihad Arnea in Abu Dhabi. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss
The one fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss. With fighting the best in the world, in the most renowned promotion in the world, there will be ups and downs, with highlights of getting a finish or being finished. In the sport of MMA, it’s a matter of inches and one fault of decision-making can dictate the result of the fight, and in the UFC the more you win, especially in highlight reel fashion, the more you get rewarded and recognized.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
MMAmania.com
Alex Volkanovski drops UFC 280 bombshell after officials make after-hours call — ‘Someone was struggling’
Reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski, on location to play backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event, was sound asleep last night likely dreaming of becoming the next “champ champ.” But while “The Great” was sawing wood, his team was fielding calls from UFC officials, who wanted to make sure the Aussie was on weight.
T.J. Dillashaw says Aljamain Sterling is going to get his “ass whupped by a cheater”: “Test deez nuts”
The UFC 280 press conference went down this morning from Abu Dhabi and there was a lot of heat between the fighters as you’d expect. Petr Yan got physical with Sean O’Malley, and T.J. Dillashaw got in a pretty good burn on Aljamain Sterling. Sterling has been doing...
MMAmania.com
Video: Charles Oliveira celebrates on the scale by tipping 155-pounds ahead of official UFC 280 weigh-ins
Charles Oliveira has achieved an early victory ahead of his massive UFC 280 title tilt this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). While Oliveira is no longer the current Lightweight titleholder, essentially everyone in the community considers him the champion. Unfortunately, a half-pound miss led to Oliveira being stripped ahead of his last time out in May 2022. Oliveira went on to finish Gaethje early in the first round, submitting him with a rear-naked choke (watch highlights).
Joanna Jedrzejczyk argues against UFC Hall of Fame induction anytime soon: “I don’t think I’m ready to be a grandma”
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to go into the Hall of Fame, but not yet. The Polish fighter has been out of action since her rematch with Weili Zhang in June. In their first outing two years prior, it was a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender. In March 2020, it was Zhang who won the five-round war by a split decision.
Paddy Pimblett baffled by Charles Oliveira’s underdog status at UFC 280: “I cannot believe he’s the underdog”
Paddy Pimblett can’t believe Charles Oliveira is listed as the betting underdog for his lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he collides with Makhachev (22-1 MMA) on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home despite defeating ‘The Highlight’ that evening in Phoenix.
