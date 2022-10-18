“He finessed the Broncos out of $245 MILLION”: Broncos team seen complaining about Russell Wilson after crushing loss against Chargers

The entire team sucks. So does the coach. Melvin Gordon and his fumbles. Jerry Juedy and his dropped balls. All the penalties. The entire team is a complete disaster. It’s not just Russell.
Wilson took the Seahawks to two super bowls. Because he had a team. Too much blame goes to the quarterback when it’s actually the team that is bad.
I think it was far fetched to think that the Broncos would mesh together quickly just because of Russell Wilson. I'm not downing Russ, I'm just saying that it could take some time for the whole team to align itself where it's running like a finely tuned well oiled machine. If the Broncos have this much trouble next season, then I don't blame the fans for being angry.... 245 million is a lot to spend without maximum results.
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Opinion: How does your church treat Denver homeless people?David HeitzDenver, CO
Cannabis tax will bankroll minority-owned businessesDavid Heitz
Denver's $2 billion plan to build sidewalksDavid HeitzDenver, CO
He Shot a Woman and Her Boyfriend Over Their Dog Peeing on The LawnNik
Comments / 130