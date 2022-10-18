ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

“He finessed the Broncos out of $245 MILLION”: Broncos team seen complaining about Russell Wilson after crushing loss against Chargers

By Saivee Phatak
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 130

Natalie
4d ago

The entire team sucks. So does the coach. Melvin Gordon and his fumbles. Jerry Juedy and his dropped balls. All the penalties. The entire team is a complete disaster. It’s not just Russell.

Reply(11)
55
AP_001701.db5b6752b1ae43ae8f75ab6f7ad6b403.1228
3d ago

Wilson took the Seahawks to two super bowls. Because he had a team. Too much blame goes to the quarterback when it’s actually the team that is bad.

Reply(2)
21
Bryant Ray
3d ago

I think it was far fetched to think that the Broncos would mesh together quickly just because of Russell Wilson. I'm not downing Russ, I'm just saying that it could take some time for the whole team to align itself where it's running like a finely tuned well oiled machine. If the Broncos have this much trouble next season, then I don't blame the fans for being angry.... 245 million is a lot to spend without maximum results.

Reply
14
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Former Seahawk Michael Robinson warns there may be a 'MUTINY' in the Broncos locker room because of 'robot' Russell Wilson lacking passion: 'If you're a teammate you're like be human!'

With more and more pressure on the struggling Denver Broncos to perform, a former teammate of Denver QB Russell Wilson says the locker room could soon turn on its head. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson spoke on NFL Network about the issues that could be going on in Denver's dressing room.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching

The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius

Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Broncos Quarterback News

With Russell Wilson banged up at the moment, the Denver Broncos are preparing themselves for a potential situation where Brett Rypien has to start against the New York Jets. According to Mike Klis of 9News, Rypien took most of the walkthrough reps for the Broncos on Wednesday. This doesn't mean Wilson will miss Week 7 though.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News

The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
DENVER, CO
9News

Brett Rypien is Broncos starting quarterback Sunday against Jets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practice Friday, Broncos' general manager George Paton waited for quarterback Russell Wilson to walk off the field. They talked for a good 8 to 10 minutes. If Paton saw what the media observed during the Broncos' practices this week, he could have made the decision...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury

The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday. Wilson suffered the hamstring injury during the Broncos’ overtime...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Broncos QB Russell Wilson a 'game-time' decision against Jets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been a limited participant in practice this week because of a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High, as coach Nathaniel Hackett called Wilson's status a "game-time'' decision.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams

The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost. Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy