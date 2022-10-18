ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Officer Who Killed 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo During Foot Chase Could Be Fired

CHICAGO — The Chicago police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March 2021 could be fired from the department. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, a watchdog that investigates when police use force, had recommended officer Eric Stillman be dismissed for “acting inconsistently” with police policy for chasing people and had improperly used deadly force. Supt. David Brown rejected that recommendation, saying Stillman should instead be suspended for no more than five days.
Son of Alps East Owners Opens Diner In Same North Center Location

NORTH CENTER — Irene’s Finer Diner customers can enjoy free cold brew and the chance to win a year’s worth of pancakes from the North Center diner when it opens Friday. The restaurant opens 8 a.m. Friday at 2021 W. Irving Park Road. The first 50 customers will get complimentary cold brew coffee on draft from Passion House Coffee, said co-owner Petros Papatheofanis.
Celebrate Halloween Without Alcohol At Sober Costume Party Friday

IRVING PARK — You can dance the night away Friday wearing your best Halloween costume at an alcohol-free party with spooky mocktails from an open bar. The sober party is 7-11 p.m. Friday at Trigger, 2810 W. Addison St. It’s hosted by Chicago AF, an organization dedicated to creating fun community spaces that don’t involve alcohol.
Tavern On Rush Closing Earlier Than Expected; Last Day Is Wednesday

CHICAGO — Tavern on Rush will be closing nearly two months earlier than expected, the restaurant announced Thursday. The famous Viagra Triangle steakhouse at 1031 N Rush St. announced in August it would permanently close Jan. 1 because its lease is ending. But those plans have been foiled after the restaurant failed to extend its management contract beyond Oct. 31., restaurant owner Phil Stefani said in a letter on the restaurant’s website.
15 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Halloween Parades And Parties, A Beer Stroll, Vegan Market And More

CHICAGO — It’s not quite Halloween, but Chicago is already filled with spooky celebrations, including a Ravenswood costume crawl, Hocus Pocus drag brunch and more. Photographer Tonika Johnson and beloved TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas are hosting a free tour-by-bus of Englewood. They’ll talk about the places that have made an impact on Black culture in Chicago and how people can learn more about preservation work in the city. Attendees must register online and will then be given meetup details.
