Summerville, SC

Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday. The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
Charleston Based UNITS Moving and Portal Storage Donates $10,000 to Operation BBQ Relief to Assist Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Operation BBQ Relief Serves Hot Meals to Families, First Responders in Southwest Florida. CHARLESTON, SC / UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage is pleased to contribute to Hurricane Ian relief efforts by donating $10,000 to Operation BBQ Relief, an organization on the ground in Florida, providing hot meals to families and first responders.
Video: Crews extinguish truck fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) worked Friday to extinguish a truck that appeared to be engulfed in flames. According to MPFD, the incident happened around 1:00 p.m. near the Gray Marsh subdivision. The driver of a Ford F-150 had sawdust and other items in the bed of […]
No injuries reported after Georgetown County school bus crash

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County School District (GCSD) bus was involved in a crash Friday following afternoon dismissal. According to the district, the bus was carrying 54 students from Waccamaw Elementary school. The crash happened on Waverly Road right in front of the school, after the bus...
Shooting incident reported at apartment complex

PRESS RELEASE - According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief, Barry McRoy, an adult male was injured in a shooting incident at 404 Whitsel Street, Lincoln Apartments, Wednesday evening October 12th. 9-1-1 was notified at 23:18, advising the male was in front of the 100 building. Walterboro Police secured the scene...
House fire in N. Charleston displaces three

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
Police investigate armed robbery at Johns Island business

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded late Friday night to a report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store. Charleston Police were called to La Tienda in a shopping center at the intersection of Bohicket Road and Maybank Highway. Officers say several people entered the business...
Working Wednesdays: MUSC hiring for careers in radiology

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to apply for jobs in health care. The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is actively looking to fill positions in its radiology department. MUSC needs radiology professionals to work in breast imaging, bone density, computed tomography, interventional radiology and many others. To apply, click here.
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina

If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive. According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been...
Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston

Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
