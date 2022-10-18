WATCH: Novak Djokovic receives a standing ovation at the European Association of Neurological Societies as the Serb talked about resilience and mental health

Read full article on original website
Related
Simona Halep BANNED for failing drugs test as former Wimbledon champion and world No1 releases emotional statement
SIMONA HALEP has been provisionally suspended from professional tennis following a positive drugs test. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Friday that banned substance Roxadustat had been discovered in a doping sample provided by the Romanian at the 2022 US Open in August. The 2019 Wimbledon champion was...
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic's 2022 Paris Masters participation in doubt
Despite not playing as much as he would like to, Novak Djokovic is having a superb season once again when he won at almost every event he entered. The 35-years-old Serbian is currently on a 16-match winning streak as he's yet to lose an ATP match since the quarterfinal meeting with Rafael Nadal at the Roland Garros. Later this year, Novak Djokovic is set to defend his title at the 2022 Paris Masters, where he triumphed 6 times in his career, but his participation is in doubt according to his coach.
F1 qualifying LIVE: Carlos Sainz on pole for United States GP while Lewis Hamilton will start third
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap...
tennisuptodate.com
"I just hope my career is not going to end quicker because of it" - Kostyuk shares fears on playing after Russian invasion of Ukraine
Marta Kostyuk opened up about being a tennis player while the country is engaged in a brutal war that creates heartbreaking stories every day. The most outspoken Ukranian tennis player on social media and interviews about the War in Ukraine has been Marta Kostyuk as she refused to go easy on her emotions regarding the situation. Every day for her is a new stressfull experience as she follows along what his happening back home and that is impacting her enjoyment of tennis:
tennisuptodate.com
"Could this be appealed to umpire as hindrance" - Shriver and Gilbert call out Ostapenko's tactics during Bouchard win in Guadalajara
Pam Shriver and Brad Gilbert called out Jelena Ostapenko's return tactics in Guadalajara calling it a hindrance. Ostapenko played Bouchard in Guadalajara and while she was able to win that match a moment in the final set caught many people's attention. It was 1-0 in the final set for Ostapeno with Bouchard serving. The Latvian had the advantage and a break point with Bouchard missing the first serve.
Comments / 0