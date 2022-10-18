ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: Novak Djokovic receives a standing ovation at the European Association of Neurological Societies as the Serb talked about resilience and mental health

By Prateek Pradhan
Despite not playing as much as he would like to, Novak Djokovic is having a superb season once again when he won at almost every event he entered. The 35-years-old Serbian is currently on a 16-match winning streak as he's yet to lose an ATP match since the quarterfinal meeting with Rafael Nadal at the Roland Garros. Later this year, Novak Djokovic is set to defend his title at the 2022 Paris Masters, where he triumphed 6 times in his career, but his participation is in doubt according to his coach.
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap...
Marta Kostyuk opened up about being a tennis player while the country is engaged in a brutal war that creates heartbreaking stories every day. The most outspoken Ukranian tennis player on social media and interviews about the War in Ukraine has been Marta Kostyuk as she refused to go easy on her emotions regarding the situation. Every day for her is a new stressfull experience as she follows along what his happening back home and that is impacting her enjoyment of tennis:
Pam Shriver and Brad Gilbert called out Jelena Ostapenko's return tactics in Guadalajara calling it a hindrance. Ostapenko played Bouchard in Guadalajara and while she was able to win that match a moment in the final set caught many people's attention. It was 1-0 in the final set for Ostapeno with Bouchard serving. The Latvian had the advantage and a break point with Bouchard missing the first serve.

