WATCH: Novak Djokovic receives a standing ovation at the European Association of Neurological Societies as the Serb talked about resilience and mental health

Despite not playing as much as he would like to, Novak Djokovic is having a superb season once again when he won at almost every event he entered. The 35-years-old Serbian is currently on a 16-match winning streak as he's yet to lose an ATP match since the quarterfinal meeting with Rafael Nadal at the Roland Garros. Later this year, Novak Djokovic is set to defend his title at the 2022 Paris Masters, where he triumphed 6 times in his career, but his participation is in doubt according to his coach.

1 DAY AGO