Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) The Indiana Hoosiers entered Saturday’s contest as losers of four straight games. Rutgers entered the contest with 21 straight conference home losses and losers of three straight. One streak needed to end and despite a strong start from the Hoosiers, the IU offense made sure the Rutgers fans finally went home happy. After the first quarter, the Hoosiers were outplayed in every phase of the game and fell to 3-5 on the season with a 24-17 defeat. Rutgers out-gained Indiana 305-272 and scored 24 unanswered points to come from behind and pull away for the win. This game continued IU’s recent fourth quarter struggles and extended them to the entirety of the second half.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO