Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos has struggled mightily with free agent signings
Being a general manager in baseball is far from just signing high-quality free agents. It might be the most complex job in all of sports because he’s spinning so many different plates, putting the right people in place at each level to create a pipeline of success. Alex Anthopoulos is regarded as one of the best general managers in all of sports because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the Braves, setting this organization up for sustained success. However, free agency is a place where he’s made a boatload of regrettable decisions, and he’ll need to be better if the Braves want to reach their ultimate goal.
Yardbarker
Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Cardinals: John Mozeliak’s comments on Paul DeJong are concerning
Despite having a terrible 2022 season, John Mozeliak had some optimism with shortstop Paul DeJong. The St. Louis Cardinals decided to roll with shortstops Paul DeJong and Edmundo Sosa to begin their 2022 season, and very quickly moved away from both players in favor of Tommy Edman. Sosa is now...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Four Braves announced as Gold Glove finalists, 2022 home runs, more
Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Dansby Swanson, and Matt Olson join several other notable players as finalists for the Gold Glove Award. The winners will be announced on November 1 at 5 p.m. ET. Catch the announcement live on ESPN. Braves News:. Ronald Acuña Jr. tops the list of the...
NLCS Game 3: Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead series 2-1
Kyle Schwarber homered and Jean Segura hit a two-run single to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres for a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
batterypower.com
Starting Nine: Storylines that will define Braves’ winter
With their earliest postseason exit in three years, and the first time they’d been eliminated by a division rival since 1997, the Atlanta Braves are going into the offseason with far different feelings than they did a year ago. “I’m disappointed,” manager Brian Snitker said during he and general...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Braves ask NL for permission to move to Atlanta
1964 - After just 11 years in Milwaukee, the Braves’ Board of Directors votes to ask the National League for permission to move to Atlanta. Milwaukee County officials sue to block the move. 1996 - Greg Maddux of the Atlanta Braves holds the New York Yankees to six hits...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Silly Swings, Postseason, more
News continues to be slow on the Braves’ front, as the postseason continues without them and they await the official beginning of the offseason shortly after the conclusion of the World Series. This could be time to work on extensions with the few core players the team hasn’t already extended, such as pending free agent Dansby Swanson or Max Fried. I will say that I would be surprised if Dansby signed an extension at this point with no real risk to him between now and waiting a few more weeks to reach free agency and have competitive bids to play against each other.
Yardbarker
Top Braves prospect continues to turn heads at Arizona Fall League
If you’re familiar with my work, you know how high I have been on Justyn-Henry Malloy. The Braves farm system is continually ranked near the bottom of baseball, but it’s pretty ironic how they continue to churn out high quality talent to the majors. Collecting assets is one thing, but developing them is something entirely different, and the Braves have proven to be one of the best organizations when it comes to grooming their players. We saw that with Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom this year, and Malloy is a guy to watch out for in 2023.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Gold Glove Award predictions, Atlanta’s offseason storylines, and more
It was a slow day in the Atlanta Braves organization as we are wrapping up the first week of the offseason. We await the announcement of the Gold Glove Award winners on November 1, and until then, it seems that Braves news will be scarce. In other news, the Philadelphia...
numberfire.com
Phillies starting Bryson Stott at shortstop in Friday's NLCS Game 3 lineup
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was benched on Friday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Joe Musgrove, our models project Stott to score 7.7...
batterypower.com
NLCS open thread
With the NLCS knotted at a game apiece, it shifts to Philadelphia for three games. Joe Musgrove will take the ball for the visiting Friars; Ranger Suarez will start for the Phillies. The good news is that teams that outhomer the opposition have won their last five playoff games, and...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Javy Lopez’s homer gives Atlanta a 2-0 lead in the World Series against Cleveland
1991 - Mark Lemke’s two-out single in the 12th inning gives the Braves a 5-4 win over the Twins in Game 3 of the World Series. Leaked had made an error in the top half of the inning. the game lasted four hours and four minutes and was the first World Series game every played in Atlanta.
Comments / 1