ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos has struggled mightily with free agent signings

Being a general manager in baseball is far from just signing high-quality free agents. It might be the most complex job in all of sports because he’s spinning so many different plates, putting the right people in place at each level to create a pipeline of success. Alex Anthopoulos is regarded as one of the best general managers in all of sports because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the Braves, setting this organization up for sustained success. However, free agency is a place where he’s made a boatload of regrettable decisions, and he’ll need to be better if the Braves want to reach their ultimate goal.
Yardbarker

Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3

The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
batterypower.com

Starting Nine: Storylines that will define Braves’ winter

With their earliest postseason exit in three years, and the first time they’d been eliminated by a division rival since 1997, the Atlanta Braves are going into the offseason with far different feelings than they did a year ago. “I’m disappointed,” manager Brian Snitker said during he and general...
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Silly Swings, Postseason, more

News continues to be slow on the Braves’ front, as the postseason continues without them and they await the official beginning of the offseason shortly after the conclusion of the World Series. This could be time to work on extensions with the few core players the team hasn’t already extended, such as pending free agent Dansby Swanson or Max Fried. I will say that I would be surprised if Dansby signed an extension at this point with no real risk to him between now and waiting a few more weeks to reach free agency and have competitive bids to play against each other.
Yardbarker

Top Braves prospect continues to turn heads at Arizona Fall League

If you’re familiar with my work, you know how high I have been on Justyn-Henry Malloy. The Braves farm system is continually ranked near the bottom of baseball, but it’s pretty ironic how they continue to churn out high quality talent to the majors. Collecting assets is one thing, but developing them is something entirely different, and the Braves have proven to be one of the best organizations when it comes to grooming their players. We saw that with Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom this year, and Malloy is a guy to watch out for in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
numberfire.com

Phillies starting Bryson Stott at shortstop in Friday's NLCS Game 3 lineup

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was benched on Friday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Joe Musgrove, our models project Stott to score 7.7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
batterypower.com

NLCS open thread

With the NLCS knotted at a game apiece, it shifts to Philadelphia for three games. Joe Musgrove will take the ball for the visiting Friars; Ranger Suarez will start for the Phillies. The good news is that teams that outhomer the opposition have won their last five playoff games, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy