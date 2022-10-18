Resources for different religions

Organizations such as the Human Rights Campaign and Strong Family Alliance have assembled affirming religious resources for LGBTQ+ people of faith. These include resources for those coming from Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, and other backgrounds. Stacker spoke with a few leaders from organizations that support religious LGBTQ+ people from different faith traditions.

Marianne Duddy-Burke , executive director of DignityUSA , an organization supporting LGBTQ+ Catholics, noted the gap between the religiosity of the queer community and the general population, as indicated by the Williams Institute study.

"I was really disturbed about the ways in which so many religions' condemnation or lack of welcome for queer people shows up in that gap," Duddy-Burke told Stacker. "I think that was the most important message of that study that didn't seem to get picked up in a lot of places. If I were a mainstream religious leader, the message to me would be we're really failing our community here."

DignityUSA has been around since the late 1960s and has been at odds with the Vatican for decades over the Catholic church's official position on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ inclusion. "We believe in sacramental equality," Duddy-Burke said. "Queer people are banned from marriage or being ordained as priests. In some places, the kids of queer parents won't be baptized. We say all church sacraments should be equally accessible to everyone."

According to Duddy-Burke, as an organization that has been banned from using Catholic church resources and properties for its programs, DignityUSA prides itself on offering "spiritually affirming places" for LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies. This includes liturgies and networking events for parents of queer youth and community groups geared toward young adults, transgender people, and people of color. The organization also engages in activism work, including speaking out against firings of queer employees in Catholic institutions or anti-trans policies in Catholic schools.

Asher Gellis , CEO of JQ International , a Jewish LGBTQ+ organization, was surprised by the number of queer U.S. adults who considered themselves religious, noting the existing cultural narrative that often pits religious and queer communities against each other. "It's a very God vs. gay mentality in the LGBTQ community," Gellis told Stacker. "It's gotten better. But there's also a valid reason for it — every horrible, heartbreaking story of a queer community member that has been thrown away or beaten up by someone in their family, it's often rooted in religious text and religiosity."

One of the ways JQ International engages with religious Jewish institutions—including schools, places of worship, and recovery centers—is by providing LGBTQ+ inclusion training and education to staff, parents, clergy, and educators from religious communities through workshops, speakers, and special events. From Gellis' perspective, many Jewish religious institutions might profess to be inclusive of the queer community but lack tangible actions such as an inclusion policy statement, Safe Schools training for educators , and inclusive curriculum development.

"You're sitting across the table from somebody who in their heart believes themselves to be an ally, but they don't necessarily understand that holding it in your heart and being tolerant is not the same as putting your words into action," Gellis explained.

Nathanial Green , interim co-executive director for Q Christian Fellowship , a nondenominational Christian LGBTQ+ organization, expressed the vital importance for LGBTQ+ people "who are already more vulnerable to the social and relational consequences of exclusion" to be welcomed, included, and celebrated for their identities by Christian churches and communities.

"We hope that [nonaffirming churches] will come to see [LGBTQ+ people] as equal members of the body of Christ, fully and completely affirmed, without any precondition on our sexualities or gender identities," Green told Stacker. "And we hope that churches will not only come to that conclusion, but in the process stop repressing and suppressing our fullest expressions of ourselves, and excluding our families and us as individuals from full participation within the communities."

Q Christian Fellowship is predominantly known for hosting an annual conference that brings together thousands of LGBTQ+ Christians from diverse theological backgrounds and traditions. Community groups are another vital part of the organization's programming. These include affinity groups for people with chronic illnesses or disabilities, people of color, those with nonaffirming family members, or LGBTQ+ seminary students. In 2020, QCF partnered with The Trevor Project on the Good Fruit Project initiative, designed to combat attempts to put LGBTQ+ people through conversion therapy.

"There are real lives at stake, real people who just want to love and be loved and be able to express their true, most authentic selves in spiritual communities where they are not shamed and given the bait-and-switch treatment by people that should know better," Green added. "Our mission is all about radical belonging, so my hope is that will continue to be realized."