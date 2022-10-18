Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
EARLY VOTING 10/18 - 11/3, ELECTION DAY 11/8/2022
Tue. (Nov. 8, 2022) 7AM - 7PM regular ELECTION DAY. POLLING LOCATIONS remain the same for "Early Voting" and "Election Day". In Rutherford County, you can vote at the location that's nearest to you whenever you decide to vote. For example, if you live in Murfreesboro but work in Smyrna--you can vote "early" or on "election day" at the site that is most convenient to you.
radio7media.com
Goats, Music and More Festival Returns
THE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO MARSHALL COUNTY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN LEWISBURG. THE FESTIVAL WHICH IS IN IT'S 19TH YEAR HONORS THOSE FAMOUS “FAINTING” GOATS OF MARSHALL COUNTY AND WILL FEATURE A GREAT LINEUP OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOYTHE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL HAS BEEN NAMED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 EVENTS TO SEE BY THE SOUTHEAST TOURISM SOCIETY THREE TIMES. PEOPLE FROM ALL FIFTY STATES, 5 COUNTRIES AND 80 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE HAVE COME EACH YEAR TO ENJOY EVERYTHING THIS FESTIVAL HAS TO OFFER. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GOATS' MUSIC AND MORE DOT COM.
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
WSMV
Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to...
Sidelines
What Rutherford County Democratic candidates told us this week
Five Rutherford Country Democratic candidates gathered this week for a forum to discuss their policy positions and answer questions about their solutions for local issues. Here is what they said going into this year’s midterm elections. Kelly Northcut, Senate District 13. Kelly Northcut wants to represent the people of...
Albino deer on permanent display in Chapel Hill
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency unveiled the return of Ole Caney to his hometown Tuesday.
Two Franklin County Teenagers Missing
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in locating these two juveniles, Kyle Williams and Nevaeh Frank. These two juveniles have been missing since Wednesday and are believed to be together. Both juveniles are listed in NCIC as missing. There details are as follows:. Kyle Williams.
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Two pounds of methamphetamine found in Madison
Around two pounds of methamphetamine were found by Madison Police during a home search on Friday.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Murfreesboro Man Died in Bicycle Accident on HWY 231 South
The 69-year-old man who was reported as missing in Rutherford County died in an accident while riding his bike, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The Silver Alert was initially issued for Jessie Hobbs after family members reported they had not seen or heard from him since Wednesday, October 5th.
wpln.org
Autopsy confirms 2022 Bonnaroo death was from a drug overdose
An autopsy conducted by a Tennessee medical examiner confirms that a death this year at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was the result of an accidental drug overdose. WPLN News obtained the report through the state’s open records act. According to the autopsy, released Thursday, it was a mix...
13-year-old taken into custody after school threat investigation in Warren County
Authorities said a student in Warren County is facing charges in connection with a middle school's investigation into an online threat.
WSMV
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
Drug Bust in Estill Springs
On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
thunder1320.com
Warren County parent charged after child carries loaded gun to elementary school
A parent in Warren County is facing charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after her child allegedly went to school with a loaded firearm on Monday, Oct. 17. According to 31st Judicial District Attorney Chris Stanford, the child’s mother, identified as Kristen Holland, recklessly placed a loaded firearm in her child’s backpack on Sunday, Oct. 16th. Holland, 31, has been charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon.
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office issues Scam Warning
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam affecting our community involving a caller to have knowledge that you have missed a court date or have outstanding warrants. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines that you will be arrested. The caller has also identified themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office.
WTVC
Chattanooga father discovers daughter dead from fentanyl overdose; Boyfriend charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A father in Chattanooga made a discovery no parent wants to make. One year ago, on the morning of October 18th, 2021, he discovered his 36-year-old daughter dead in her bed from a fentanyl overdose. The woman leaves behind two children, one of them a toddler.
Comments / 1