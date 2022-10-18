ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

EARLY VOTING 10/18 - 11/3, ELECTION DAY 11/8/2022

Tue. (Nov. 8, 2022) 7AM - 7PM regular ELECTION DAY. POLLING LOCATIONS remain the same for "Early Voting" and "Election Day". In Rutherford County, you can vote at the location that's nearest to you whenever you decide to vote. For example, if you live in Murfreesboro but work in Smyrna--you can vote "early" or on "election day" at the site that is most convenient to you.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Goats, Music and More Festival Returns

THE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO MARSHALL COUNTY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN LEWISBURG. THE FESTIVAL WHICH IS IN IT'S 19TH YEAR HONORS THOSE FAMOUS “FAINTING” GOATS OF MARSHALL COUNTY AND WILL FEATURE A GREAT LINEUP OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOYTHE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL HAS BEEN NAMED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 EVENTS TO SEE BY THE SOUTHEAST TOURISM SOCIETY THREE TIMES. PEOPLE FROM ALL FIFTY STATES, 5 COUNTRIES AND 80 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE HAVE COME EACH YEAR TO ENJOY EVERYTHING THIS FESTIVAL HAS TO OFFER. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GOATS' MUSIC AND MORE DOT COM.
LEWISBURG, TN
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!

(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
What Rutherford County Democratic candidates told us this week

Five Rutherford Country Democratic candidates gathered this week for a forum to discuss their policy positions and answer questions about their solutions for local issues. Here is what they said going into this year’s midterm elections. Kelly Northcut, Senate District 13. Kelly Northcut wants to represent the people of...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Two Franklin County Teenagers Missing

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in locating these two juveniles, Kyle Williams and Nevaeh Frank. These two juveniles have been missing since Wednesday and are believed to be together. Both juveniles are listed in NCIC as missing. There details are as follows:. Kyle Williams.
Autopsy confirms 2022 Bonnaroo death was from a drug overdose

An autopsy conducted by a Tennessee medical examiner confirms that a death this year at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was the result of an accidental drug overdose. WPLN News obtained the report through the state’s open records act. According to the autopsy, released Thursday, it was a mix...
MANCHESTER, TN
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Drug Bust in Estill Springs

On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
Warren County parent charged after child carries loaded gun to elementary school

A parent in Warren County is facing charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after her child allegedly went to school with a loaded firearm on Monday, Oct. 17. According to 31st Judicial District Attorney Chris Stanford, the child’s mother, identified as Kristen Holland, recklessly placed a loaded firearm in her child’s backpack on Sunday, Oct. 16th. Holland, 31, has been charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office issues Scam Warning

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam affecting our community involving a caller to have knowledge that you have missed a court date or have outstanding warrants. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines that you will be arrested. The caller has also identified themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN

