Alabama State

Religiosity by state

Much like the general population, the percentage of LGBT people who are religious varies by state , with the most religious populations found in the South, particularly in the Bible Belt region. The number of religious LGBT adults in the South is just shy of 2.1 million people, which eclipses the smallest share of less than 900,000 in the Northeast. Sitting in the middle, the Western U.S. has nearly 1.2 million religious LGBT adults, while the Midwest has slightly fewer than 1 million.

South Carolina has the highest share of religious LGBT people at 74%, closely followed by Mississippi, Louisiana, South Dakota, and Alabama. Meanwhile, states like Alaska and Maine are tied with the lowest percentage of LGBT people who are religious, each at 31%, while states like New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington hover just slightly above.

Wyoming News

State attorneys general led by Louisiana's Landry urge CDC to reverse COVID vaccine school guidance

(The Center Square) — Attorneys general in a dozen states are urging the Centers for Disease Control's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to reverse course on recommendations to include the COVID-19 vaccine on federal child immunization lists. "This action could deny many parents the freedom to determine whether to subject their kids to an experimental vaccine," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said. The attorneys general penned a letter to the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Wyoming News

Poll: Americans support banning transgender surgeries, drugs for minors

(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans say transgender surgeries for minors should be illegal, newly released polling data shows, backing up a movement to ban the practice in states around the country. Convention of States Action, along with the Trafalgar Group, released the data, which showed that “78.7 percent of voters believe underage minors should be required to wait until they are adults to legally use puberty blockers and undergo permanent sex-change procedures.” ...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wyoming News

Immigration Border crisis Crossings

Migrants wait to be processed by the Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico into the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The number of Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August as migrants from Mexico and traditional sending countries were stopped less frequently, authorities said Monday, Sept. 19.
EAGLE PASS, TX
Wyoming News

Record fish caught in Wyoming

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA's online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee. Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Wyoming using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

No. 2 Buckeyes catch fire late, pound bumbling Iowa 54-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Iowa’s top-10 defense could only do so much. Once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes couldn’t keep a lid on one of the flashiest offenses in the nation. Stroud threw second-half touchdowns to four different receivers, and the second-ranked Buckeyes capitalized on six Iowa turnovers in a 54-10 thumping. Tanner McCalister had two interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio State took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wyoming News

Anti-sexualization press conference will be at Little America

CHEYENNE – A press conference being organized by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder will be hosted Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in the Cheyenne Room of Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. The location changed from the Emerson Building on Capitol Avenue following the separation of the event's association with the Wyoming Department of Education. State funds are also no longer being spent on travel, food and lodging for the officials from No Left Turn who will be attending. ...
WYOMING STATE
