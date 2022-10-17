ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

IDOT reminding drivers to watch out for deer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) are reminding drivers to watch out for deer. Fall is mating season for deer and that means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December. “Deer often...
Wi-Fi now available on buses in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Wi-Fi will now be on Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) buses. The approval came on Monday during the Decatur City Council meeting. Adding wifi to buses will support future technological improvements. There is no timeline for when the wifi will be added. DPTS has plans...
Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Every year survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizations around Illinois are coming together to show their support with a variety of events and resources for all. They are teaming up with others in order to lend a helping hand and...
Mountain lion hit and killed on Illinois interstate

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle in Illinois on Sunday. It happened on Interstate 88 in Dekalb County, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The mountain lion was taken by the Illinois State Police to the IDNR wildlife...
Illinois awarding up to $3.7 million to address systemic health disparities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across the state to address systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funded program called Activating Relationship in Illinois for System Equity (ARISE) is a joint initiative of the...
Illinois previews state report card

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
Homeowners affected by COVID-19 eligible for mortgage relief

CHICAGO (WICS) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) announced a reopening of a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners. To...
Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
Governor Pritzker recommends new COVID-19 safety guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks again for individuals. In a new executive order, the governor is recommending all individuals to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. Governor Pritzker announced this in a new executive order on October 14.
Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement

CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
Monday is the final day to qualify for Illinois tax rebates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, is the last day to submit information to the Illinois Department of Revenue to receive one-time rebates as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan. If you filed taxes this year, you do not need to do anything to get the rebates.
New COVID-19 guidelines for Illinois healthcare workers

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is updating masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care (LTC) centers. The new guidelines go into effect on Monday, Oct. 17. The updated executive order removes the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and LTC workers. The order will...
Pritzker and Bailey discuss abortion at Gubernatorial Debate

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, and his Republican challenger Darren Bailey debated Tuesday night in Chicago. Tuesday night's debate got heated on a number of topics, but abortion and women's reproductive rights were a big one. Gov. Pritzker argued that Darren Bailey wants to jail doctors...
