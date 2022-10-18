Read full article on original website
Klarna introduces new search tool for customers through its application and website
Klarna earlier this year took a first major step in its evolution to be more than just a buy now, pay later company, and it’s following through on that commitment with even more new offerings. The company yesterday introduced a search tool on its app and website that shows...
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
How The North Face created its latest circular-design product
Recreational outdoor clothing is getting a dose of sustainability with The North Face’s latest circular-design initiative. The clothing, made with single-fiber construction and trim, comes in 20 styles and includes updated versions of the brand’s major collections, Osito and Auburn. These new products will be part of The North Face’s product portfolio instead of “a one-off collection” the brand said and will feature styles for adults, plus sizes, youth, and accessories.
Coworking with Kelly Goetsch
On Wednesdays, we wear pink spotlight Retail Brew’s readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. In addition to being the chief strategy officer at headless commerce company Commercetools, Kelly Goetsch also co-founded the MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless) Alliance, a group of ~60 tech companies that are working to help businesses transition to MACH architecture tech.
