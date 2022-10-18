Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this monthKristen WaltersJohnson City, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
Related
literock973.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
literock973.com
Cortland delays vote on Main Street smoking ban
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland, a planned vote this week on a proposed smoking ban on Main Street had to be delayed because of absences on the Common Council. Mayor Scott Steve says a public hearing was held as scheduled, and the feedback he heard was mixed. The...
Zonta House to hold Fall Fest in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
literock973.com
No injuries in Owego barn fire
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Over a dozen fire departments responded Wednesday to a blaze in Owego. Investigators say the fire was first reported at a barn on Gaskill Road, then spread to a home. Several buildings were damaged, and the barn was destroyed. No reports of injuries or fatalities,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: October 10 to 16
During the week of Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16, the Owego Police Department had 78 service calls, 11 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Katelyn J. Miller of Owego was arrested after an investigation into a trespassing event on Spruce Street. Miller was charged...
literock973.com
Village of Dryden considers dog park
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A dog park may be coming to Dryden. Officials are discussing potential land for the park. Village Trustee Jason Dickinson tells WHCU an independent group would need to pay for a fence. Those talks are ongoing. Nearby in Danby, officials recently revised rules for controlling...
Children’s coat giveaway to be held this weekend
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Family Affairs Stop the Violence will be taking time on Saturday in Elmira to hold a winter coat giveaway for young children, and to bring the community together. Founder of Family Affairs Stop the Violence, Sean White, has collected around 75 brand new winter coats to give away on Saturday, Oct. […]
literock973.com
ICSD to host forums on Code of Conduct
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca City School District wants feedback for their code of conduct. Three virtual public forums are being held next week, then a public hearing during the December 13th Board of Education meeting. The district’s Code of Conduct Committee says they want to reverse the legacy of racism by working collaboratively with families. Next week’s forums are being held on Tuesday and Wednesday at four o’clock and seven o’clock next Friday.
susqcoindy.com
Barnes-Kasson grows services, health center options
Barnes-Kasson County Hospital is adding new provider options, services and opening a new location. “A lot of stuff has been on the burner for several years, everything got put on simmer with Covid,” said Dave Passetti, Executive Vice President of Barnes-Kasson County Hospital. That slow simmer has reached the boiling point, as multiple projects and plans are now moving forward.
Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
Would an Oakdale Commons Chick-fil-A Cause Serious Traffic Jams?
Johnson City officials are grappling with the potential traffic headaches that could develop if a Chick-fil-A restaurant opens at the Oakdale Commons. Although the Georgia-based chain and the new owners of the former Oakdale Mall have made no announcement, word has been circulating in recent months that a Chick-fil-A unit is part of redevelopment plans.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca skunk bite victim found and treated
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The victim of a skunk bite in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department says the person bitten yesterday on North Plain Street has been found and their precautionary rabies treatment has been initiated. Health Officials are reminding residents to report all animal bites or scratches, wild or domesticated. You must also report any human or pet contact with saliva or other potentially infectious material, like brain or spinal tissue, with wild animals or any animal suspected of being rabid. There’s a special set of circumstances with bats. Not only should you report bites and scratches, but also mere skin contact and a bat being in a room with a child, sleeping, or impaired person. Rabies resources are available on the Health Department website.
Johnson City man wanted for menacing
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ryan Belleman on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Ezeakle Spencer Wydra
Ezeakle Spencer Wydra is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wydra is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief. Wydra is 42 years old. Wydra has light brown hair and green eyes. Wydra is 6’2″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. Wydra is said to be homeless.
whcuradio.com
Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
DEP fines Lawrenceville $6,000 for water system violations
Lawrenceville, a community of roughly 600 people, now has to pay $6,000 in taxpayer money to the DEP "as a means of effectively closing this matter", the letter read.
Larger-than-life Halloween display in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — It's a head-turning sight along Route 29 in Liberty Township that only comes out in October. "Even when there's no wind, they're still swinging." Brian Wagner is talking about the life-sized creatures that fill his yard. His wife Tammy comes up with the ideas and scours...
Why everyone in Pennsylvania will be watching Bradford County Friday night
The football capital of Pennsylvania will be far, far away from most of the state this weekend. It won't be Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh or Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It won't be in State College, even with Saturday night's 'white out.' And it won't be in the typical high school football hotbeds surrounding Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley. Not this weekend. ...
Comments / 0