Seahawks have 2 of the NFL's top 10 leaders in yards per carry

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
In a surprise development, the Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL’s top offenses this season. While veteran quarterback Geno Smith’s surprise improvement deserves much of the credit, Seattle has also been efficient running the ball.

Even though their best running back is now out for the rest of the season, it appears this run game is in good hands. Rookie Ken Walker has had an explosive start to his rookie year since taking the reins from the injured Rashaad Penny.

After six weeks, both rank among the league’s top-10 leaders in average yards per carry.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

