Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Picasso's first lover more than a victim in Paris expo
Fifty years on from Pablo Picasso's death -- and five years after the #MeToo movement started highlighting celebrities' abuse of women -- a new exhibition in Paris focuses on one of the early partners of the controversial artist. The Montmartre Museum exhibition is the first of several planned around Paris for the anniversary of Picasso's death on April 8. ls/er/jj/imm
France 24
Discovering delicious French traditions in Burgundy
The French region of Burgundy is packed full of treasures of the palate. It's best known for its wine, which is made with passion and know-how, right down to the production of oak barrels to preserve it. But the region also boasts the anis de Flavigny, an aniseed sweet with a centuries-old history, and the legendary nonnette, a gingerbread from Dijon with a secret recipe dating back to the Middle Ages. FRANCE 24 takes you to Burgundy to meet those who perpetuate these delicious traditions.
cottagesgardens.com
A Regal and Elegant French Chateau Asks €11.5M
Live like royalty at this French chateau called “Petit Versailles.” Despite its name, there is nothing “petite” about it, totaling 16,145 square feet set on almost 50 acres. To reside in this elegant castle and frolic in its gardens, it costs €11.5 million or $11,386,139 USD.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more
An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
An Art Expert Appraised a Vase at $1,950. It Sold for $7.5 Million—So He Was Fired.
Talk about a bad day at the office. A French auction house fired one of its art experts after their appraisal of a vase massively missed the mark. Last week, Osenat auctioned a Chinese tianquiping vase for more than 7.7 million euros ($7.5 million)—9.1 million euros ($8.8 million) after fees. The problem is that the art expert who appraised it for the French auction house expected it to fetch less than 2,000 euros ($1,940). After a bidding war ensued between Chinese buyers to drive up the price, the vase didn’t appear to be “quite ordinary” as the auction house had...
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Letter written by 'DRUNK' Queen Victoria using 'early form of text speak' is expected to fetch £1,500 at auction
A letter Queen Victoria wrote while she may have been drunk in which she demanded to know the 'height of a donkey' could fetch up to £1,500 at auction. The note, penned by the monarch to a friend, was discovered as part of a royal treasure trove in the home of a retired antiques dealer on the Isle of Wight.
Berchtesgaden: Nazi Sites in an Alpine Setting
What’s left of Adolf Hitler’s extravagant lodge, mountaintop chalet, second seat of government, and miles of underground bunkers in Berchtesgaden? Travel writer Rick Steves takes us on a tour. As I fingered the jagged green marble of a chipped-up fireplace mantle, my guide told me the story. This...
2,500 Archaeologists Demand the British Museum Return Rosetta Stone to Egypt
More than 2,500 archaeologists have signed a petition calling on the British Museum in London to repatriate the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. This effort, which was launched last month, urges the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to officially request the object’s return, along with 16 other artifacts that were illegally and unethically removed from the country. Earlier this year, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called for the Rosetta Stone’s return and announced his plans to circulate a petition. “Previously it was the government alone asking for Egyptian artifacts,” Monica Hanna, an archaeologist who cofounded the current restitution campaign, told CBS News. “But today this...
A ‘miracle plant’ was just rediscovered after 2,000 years in Turkey
A professor has rediscovered a miracle plant previously used by the ancient Greeks, Egyptians, and Romans. The plant, which was expected to have gone extinct over two thousand years ago was known as silphion (or silphium) by the ancient Greeks. The professor discovered what he believes to be a botanical survivor, which could open new doors to medicines we haven’t seen in two millennia.
25 Infamous Nazi Concentration Camps
There are many indelible images of the Second World War: the flag-raising on Iwo Jima; the Russian soldier hoisting a red banner signifying victory at Stalingrad; crowds thronging the streets on V-E Day in London…. But the images that most unforgettably define the cruelest era of humankind are those showing the piles of bodies and […]
Atlas Obscura
Nagcarlan Underground Cemetery
One of the practices brought about during Spain’s nearly 400-year colonial regime in the Philippines was a change in burial practices. Indigenous funeral customs varied widely across the archipelago, from mummification and mourning bonfires to hanging coffins on cliffs and cave walls in the Sagada Mountain Province. As the Spanish established a colonial government and missionaries worked to convert Indigenous Filipinos to Catholicism, some of those ancient burial traditions began to fade and European-style cemeteries were established in the Philippines.
historynet.com
Why Did This Line of Roman Fortifications Have to Be 4 Times Longer Than Hadrian’s Wall?
The year AD 9 did not go well for the Roman empire. Three legions, six auxiliary cohorts and attached cavalry—roughly 20,000 troops—under Publius Quinctilius Varus sought to extend Roman control deep into Germany. In the Teutoburg Forest, near present-day Osnabrück, allied Germanic tribes under Arminius ambushed and annihilated the legions. The empire struck back hard between AD 14 and 16. Operating from bases west of the Rhine River, legions under Germanicus Julius Caesar, a nephew of Emperor Tiberius, waged three successful campaigns against the Germanic tribes. But despite various follow-on Roman incursions into Germany, the east-west border of the empire remained the Rhine, the north-south border the Danube, effectively containing most of Germany.
Atlas Obscura
The Great West Window
The Norman Winchester Cathedral is arguably the prime example of medieval design and architecture. Dating from 1079, the cathedral retains much of its original qualities, that is with the exception of its unmissable Great West Window. Unlike the stained glass windows of almost every church and cathedral across the world, let alone Britain, Winchesters’ immense Great West Window does not depict biblical scenes, the history of the ancient capital, or anything discernible in fact. The Great West Window of Winchester Cathedral is instead a rather polychromatic patchwork of mismatched colors and shapes. But, this psychedelic pattern is the result of events far preceding the swinging 60s.
Atlas Obscura
The Campbell House
Immerse yourself in an experience of mining wealth in the early 1900s by visiting this perfectly preserved mansion. Once owned by the illustrious Campbell family, the house, its grounds, and the ornate carriage house are now known as “the largest artifact” in the collection of the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.
Introduction to Latin - The Lingua Franca of Old Europe
Once upon a time, Classical Latin was the dominant lingua franca (or universal spoken language) of Europe. In fact, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, it was the dominant lingua franca for European scholars until around the 18th century. This use of Latin as a lingua franca started back during the time of the Roman Empire and according to the book The Roman Empire: Roots of Imperialism by academic Neville Morley, Rome was a unified Empire since twenty-seven BCE. So, from twenty-seven BCE to the eighteenth century, speaking Latin would allow you to communicate with most of the educated people living on the European continent. Heck, the word 'lingua franca' literally used to describe the concept of a universal language is literally Latin.
