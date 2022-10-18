The Norman Winchester Cathedral is arguably the prime example of medieval design and architecture. Dating from 1079, the cathedral retains much of its original qualities, that is with the exception of its unmissable Great West Window. Unlike the stained glass windows of almost every church and cathedral across the world, let alone Britain, Winchesters’ immense Great West Window does not depict biblical scenes, the history of the ancient capital, or anything discernible in fact. The Great West Window of Winchester Cathedral is instead a rather polychromatic patchwork of mismatched colors and shapes. But, this psychedelic pattern is the result of events far preceding the swinging 60s.

