In recent years, billions of Alaska snow crabs have disappeared from the waters they call home in the Bering Sea. Now, due to the drop in populations, the harvest has been canceled for the first time ever, according to reports.
Officials in Alaska have cancelled this year’s snow crab fishing season in the Bering Sea, citing extremely low population levels.The move is a blow to the state’s crab industry, a major part of Alaska’s economy and a global source of seafood, and comes after a massive and unexplained crash in the crab population.State officials told CBS News that about one billion crabs have disappeared from the frigid northern waters of the Bering Sea in the past two years. It’s a sudden, drastic and somewhat mysterious drop in population — but one that might also be related to the climate...
Snow crab fishing season in Alaska’s Bering Sea has been canceled for the first time in history. Bristol Bay’s red king crab fishery will also be closed, for the second year in a row. Both decisions follow shellfish surveys that revealed startling population collapses. Between 2019 and 2021,...
Alaska officials canceled the fall and winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea for the first time over population concerns, prompting strong reactions to the move.
Crab eaters and fishermen just took a major hit this week. For the first time ever, Alaska has canceled the winter harvest of snow crab, while also stopping the fall harvest of Bristol Bay red king crab for the second year in a row, The Seattle Times reported on Monday evening. Officials concerned about conversation made the tough decision, which will affect about 60 vessels from Alaska, Washington and Oregon that employ six or seven people each. “I am struggling for words. This is so unbelievable that this is happening,” Jamie Goen, the executive director of the Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers, told...
Recently, Alaska officials cancelled several crab harvests in an unprecedented conservation effort which sent shock waves through the region’s crabbing industry. After canceling the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, the authorities have now announced – for the first time on record – that they will be holding off the winter harvest of snow crab too.
Alaska officials have canceled several crab harvests in a conservation effort that sent shock waves through the region's crabbing industry.
By John Konrad (gCaptain) The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said this week that it had canceled the winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea for the first time ever. Authorities estimate that 90 percent of the population has been lost. Biologists say that the warming of the...
While snow crab legs are considered a delicacy by many, you might not be seeing the crustaceans on too many menus for much longer. Snow crabs are missing from Alaskan waters, thanks to a major population crash. Alaska has canceled its 2022 Bering Sea snow crab harvest for the first time ever, and fisheries across the 49th U.S. state are no longer selling one of their most lucrative exports. And continuing to fish could eliminate the species' populations altogether.
