Farmingdale State - 3; Baruch - 2 (25-12, 25-23, 23-25, 24-26, 15-11) NEW YORK | Junior Kalena Ricketts (Cambria Hts., N.Y.) hit at a match-best .423 clip Friday night at the ARC Arena, and was one of three players on the Farmingdale State College women's volleyball to register double-digit kills to help the Rams move their winning streak to 11-consecutive matches with a 3-2 victory in non-conference play at host Baruch College (25-12, 25-23, 23-25, 24-26, 15-11).

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO