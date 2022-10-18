Read full article on original website
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
floridagators.com
Jonah Braswell and Lukas Greif Lead Gators at ITA Southeast Regional
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Jonah Braswell and Lukas Greif were busy snatching up wins on Saturday at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Southeast Regional. The freshman Braswell cemented his spot in the quarterfinals of the singles main draw after winning his showdown with SEC-foe No. 73 ranked Trent Bryde from Georgia. Braswell jumped out to a strong 6-3 first set, but Bryde wouldn't go down easy, as he returned with a 6-2 second frame. The Sarasota, Fla. native took over the third set and won in convincing fashion, 6-1. The victory is Braswell's team-leading 11th of the fall season and third against a ranked opponent.
floridagators.com
Gators Open Exhibition Slate with Win Over Jacksonville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida softball team opened their fall exhibition slate with a 6-0 (8 innings) decision over Jacksonville Friday evening at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Just two days after the first team practice, the 2023 Gators took the field against an opponent for the first time this...
floridagators.com
Florida Splits with Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In a matchup between two of the top ranked programs in the country, the Florida men's and women's swimming team split Saturday's dual. The third-ranked Florida men's team downed the ninth-ranked Virginia men 189-111, while the 11th-ranked Florida women fell short against the two-time defending national champions and top-ranked Virginia women. The men improve to 2-0 on the season, and the women fall to 2-1. Meet Highlights.
floridagators.com
Florida Opens ITA Southeast Regional With Nine Wins
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida men's tennis started strong at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Southeast Regional on Friday, notching nine total wins with three players into the round of 16 of singles and two pairings into the round of 16 doubles. Togan Tokac began the day facing No. 123 Magnus...
floridagators.com
Florida Finishes Day One of Stanford Intercollegiate
STANFORD, Calif. - The Florida women's golf team finished day one of the final fall tournament at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Friday. The Gators bounced back after finishing 5-over on the back and made the turn to end even on the front with a score of 289. Florida was one of the first teams to tee off at Stanford Golf Course and sits in 13th through the first 18 holes. Host Stanford is the tournament leader at 8-under.
floridagators.com
SEC Nation Headed to Jacksonville for Florida-Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – SEC Network announced Friday that its weekly traveling show, SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, will be making its way to Jacksonville to broadcast from the site of this year's matchup between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs, Saturday, Oct. 29. SEC...
