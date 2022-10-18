Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Expecting Mom, 26, Was ‘Itching Through Her Skin Until She Bled’ But Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Pregnancy-Related Hormones:’ It Was Cancer
Saoirse Macfarlane was pregnant when she first started experiencing sings of her lymphoma. Sadly, those symptoms were shrugged off as pregnancy-related hormone issues until after her baby was born. Some of Macfarlane’s symptoms included an intense itchiness, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. Now, she’s urging others to push...
Comments / 0