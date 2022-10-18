ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Talented North Carolinians Inducted Into NC Music Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame honored some of North Carolina’s own Thursday night in Kannapolis. Banjo player and singer, Charlie Poole who was born in Statesville was honored for his recordings that sold over 100,000 copies. Nneena Freelon is the award-winning jazz singer. She was a favorite of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Co-founding member of Chic, Bernard Edwards, was also honored. He was born in Greenville and went on to make a mark in the music industry. Janet Paschal grew up in Reidsville before embarking on her gospel music career. R&B legend, Stephanie Mills who was born in New York but makes her home in Charlotte was also inducted. She says she is thankful and humbled by the honor. She also said she loves calling Charlotte home.
Drawing for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home happening tonight!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The day is here!. Someone will win the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home. In July,...
2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
10 Must-Try Spots During Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week

It’s back — Charlotte’s popular Black Restaurant Week. The event runs for two weeks and highlights some of the best Black-owned restaurants in and around the city. The Black Business Owners Corporation, better known as BBOC organizes the event. It will run October 17 – 31. BBOC members say Charlotte has done a great job supporting a number of diverse groups including Greek, Mexican, Latino, and LGBTQ. They say it is refreshing that the entire community supports the 6th Annual Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.
CATS driver left disabled man in locked bus for 90 minutes

A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver for people with disabilities locked a passenger on her bus for roughly 90 minutes earlier this month, according to a transit system investigation obtained by WFAE. CATS said this week that the driver, Kimberlee Burch-Brown, is no longer with the transit system. Burch-Brown...
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only

CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”

For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift

SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month. A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
