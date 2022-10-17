Read full article on original website
gadsdenmessenger.com
Locals make AHSAA Prep Spotlight
Several area student-athletes were recognized for the Alabama High School Athletic Association Prep Spotlight for the week of October 14. Coosa Christian senior linebacker Drake Albury (pictured above) finished with 10 tackles, including four for a loss, and two sacks in the Conquerors’ 42-6 victory over Appalachian. Coosa Christian...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden City finishes undefeated in region
Photo: Braylen Stokes intercepts a pass that he returned for a touchdown during the Titans’ 55-0 victory over Lee-Huntsville on October 14 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden City finished undefeated in Class 6A, Region 8 play with a 55-0 shutout over Lee-Huntsville on October 14 at GCHS. The Titans,...
North Alabama pizza master competes in national competition
One North Alabama pizza master showed his love and speed for pizza making during Marco's Pizza's "Fast & Accurate Pizza Making Contest."
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Hartselle Enquirer
Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
CBS42.com
Arctic blast brings record cold and a freeze to Central Alabama this week
Tonight, it will be clear, breezy and much colder. Lows will be in the lower to upper 30s. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!! A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 AM until 9 AM from Birmingham northward. Protect your plants, pets and people!
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
southerntorch.com
FP Mourns Loss of Beloved Businessman
Michael Shan Bruce - November 7, 1970 – October 12, 2022. Fort Payne, Ala --Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
theredstonerocket.com
Fallen Soldier remembered by hometown Cullman
A Cullman man is being honored posthumously by his city’s new charter organization of the Disabled American Veterans. Chapter 101 of the DAV is now named for Travis Nelson, a staff sergeant who died in Iraq in 2005 at the age of 41. His mother, Jeanice Galin of Cullman,...
WLBT
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Potential record breaking cold at times through Wednesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flip your thermostat to heat this evening because temperatures will be falling quickly tonight. Falling into the 50s by 7 p.m. and 30s by morning! A freeze warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Calhoun, Cleburne, Jefferson, and St. Clair counties tonight. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it could easily feel like it is in the low to mid 20s. Areas farther south will likely see temperatures tomorrow morning in the mid 30s. Protect plants, pipes, and pets, and make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop!
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
ABC 33/40 News
Anniston City Schools consider closing elementary schools
The Anniston City School Board is discussing the possibility of closing the city's two elementary schools. If they do this, those students would be moved into Anniston Middle School, then moving some students from that school to the high school. There has been no formal proposal made by the school...
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
Proposed $50 million Carraway amphitheater would replace Oak Mountain’s: What it might look like
The proposed $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater that would anchor The Star at Uptown, the $300-million mixed-use development on the former Carraway Hospital campus in North Birmingham, would replace Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, according to a document outlining the proposal. The Carraway project is called “the only tier 1 amphitheater...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
