The installation of a new manhole and sewer main is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 24 in the vicinity of the McDaniel Avenue bridge. The work will be done in two phases. During Phase 1 (Oct 24 – Nov 7), crews will be working on the north side of the bridge and a detour will be in place to guide Swamp Rabbit Trail users over McDaniel Avenue to avoid the construction area. During Phase 2 (Nov 7 – Dec 5), crews will be working on the south side of the bridge.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO