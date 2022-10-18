Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at Spartanburg facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
Multi-million square foot industrial park planned for Cherokee Co.
Gaffney, S.C. (WSPA)- Cherokee County plans to welcome a multi-million-square-foot industrial park to the area. the Cherokee County Development Board said industries and private development companies are eyeing them up as one of the last frontiers in the Upstate. Executive Director of the Cherokee County Development Board Jim Cook said there is a lot of […]
greenvillesc.gov
Swamp Rabbit Trail Detour Near McDaniel Avenue
The installation of a new manhole and sewer main is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 24 in the vicinity of the McDaniel Avenue bridge. The work will be done in two phases. During Phase 1 (Oct 24 – Nov 7), crews will be working on the north side of the bridge and a detour will be in place to guide Swamp Rabbit Trail users over McDaniel Avenue to avoid the construction area. During Phase 2 (Nov 7 – Dec 5), crews will be working on the south side of the bridge.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville, Spartanburg counties make final decision on Volvo tax breaks
Over the last few weeks, Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have heard out the public on whether Volvo Cars USA’s fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements should be approved. The FILOT applies to specific sites occupied by parts makers in the Upstate to prepare the company’s Ridgeville plant for building its new and fully electric flagship SUV.
greenvillejournal.com
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist
On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
No charges filed in crash that killed pedestrian
Spartanburg Police report no charges will be filed in the death of a pedestrian. That collision occured around 7:30PM Monday on East Main Street in Spartanburg.
Pedestrian dies 3 days after crash in Spartanburg
A man died Thursday, three days after he was hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
13 guns, 400 pounds of drugs, and $40k cash: Asheville drug dealer arrested
Goldsmith was charged with trafficking in marijuana by possession, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, carrying a concealed gun, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Woman accused of killing boyfriend over vehicle in Greenville Co.
A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend following a fight over a vehicle late Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
my40.tv
Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
FOX Carolina
Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg
Doctors are trading in their medical equipment for musical instruments. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting what's new in the area including Scoundrel, Simpsonville Arts, and High Spirits Hospitality. Mobile education center to fight drug addiction. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
FOX Carolina
Search underway for missing 13-year-old in Greenville Co.
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an active search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl in Pelzer. Piper Rawson, who has been missing since Sunday, was last seen in the area of West Georgia Road and Reedy Fork Road around 6 p.m., according to deputies. She was last wearing a white shirt and pink and purple flannel pajama pants.
Man shot, killed by deputies after carjacking, standoff in Pickens Co.
A man was shot and killed by Pickens County deputies Wednesday evening.
FOX Carolina
SCHP looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Cherokee County. Troopers said on Oct. 11 around 9:49 p.m., an unknown car was heading south on US-29 near Lehi Road when the driver...
Man charged with DUI after motorcyclist killed in Upstate crash
A man was charged with driving under the influence after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning in downtown Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Mother of man killed in shooting sues Greenville County nightclub
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died after a shooting outside a club in Greenville County in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Torri Pone, 27, was shot in the parking lot of Club Reign on South Pleasantburg Drive on Halloween. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
WYFF4.com
Laurens officer taken to hospital after pursuit, police say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A police officer was taken to a hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash, according to Capt. Scott E. Franklin with the Laurens Police Department. Franklin said the pursuit began in Laurens County Wednesday night. He said when the pursuit entered the city of Laurens, officers with Laurens Police Department assisted.
