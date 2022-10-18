ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Vikings haven't been called for many penalties

By Tyler Forness
 5 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 and have many things they need to work on. One of the things that they don’t need to work on is committing penalties.

Throughout the course of the season, the Vikings have been a very composed team. They don’t make mistakes and play a composed style of football.

Throughout the 2022 season, the Vikings rank second in the National Football League in committing penalties. They have only committed 25 on the season and lead the league in penalty yards accrued with only 185.

What is most impressive about this is the performance of the offensive line. The Vikings have one of the best offensive lines they have had in some time and it is showing in both PFF grades and penalties. Through six games, the Vikings have had four offensive holding penalties called against them but not one on the offensive line.

Throughout the course of the season, this is mostly unsustainable but the amount of discipline the unit and team are playing with.

Breece Hall ruled out with knee injury

This is the last piece of news the Jets wanted to see. Running back Breece Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Hall suffered the injury later in the second quarter and tried to walk back to the locker room but ultimately could not make it all the way and ended up taking the cart to the locker room. He then was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, which unfortunately could be a bad sign but the hope is perhaps it’s just precautionary.
