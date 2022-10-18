ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?

Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
indianapublicradio.org

What happens after Indiana kids are charged as adults in criminal court?

One month after Landis Reynolds’ 16th birthday, he said he made a horrible choice with consequences he didn’t understand. “One week, I’m doing homework, I’m playing video games, I’m hanging out with friends, the next in this wing surrounded by men that I don’t necessarily think a 16-year-old should have been surrounded by,” he said during an interview at the Westville Correctional Facility, a prison in northwest Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Data shows high Indiana eviction rates before, during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – New research shows Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates nationwide both before and during the pandemic. The data was collected by the Eviction Research Network, which is based at the University of California at Berkeley. Despite the roughly year-long national eviction moratorium, evictions in Indiana didn’t drop as much as they […]
INDIANA STATE
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help

The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

HUD gives Indiana $4.7 million to remediate household lead contamination

Indiana will utilize a $4.7 million grant to remediate lead and radon problems in 165 homes throughout the state. The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Lead Hazard Reduction Program. HUD is providing more than $125 million to 26 state and local government agencies to protect children and families from lead-based paint hazards and additional hazards in homes. The national program will reach 4,000 low-income homes.
INDIANA STATE
CBS 42

Slavery on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside […]
ALABAMA STATE
muncievoice.com

Climate Change: Indiana’s Todd Rokita Sues Top Banks

Muncie, Indiana – Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, adds his name to the list of captured grandstanders for top polluters – contributors to climate change catastrophe. Regarding overreacting for Charles Koch, who funds the far-right’s political movement in this country, you can always count on Todd Rokita to be front and center. Todd uses state resources to coordinate a lawsuit against top U.S. banks like Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Hoosiers with marijuana offenses will not be pardoned, Gov. Holcomb says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he would not be pardoning Hoosiers with minor marijuana convictions. The President should work with Congress, not around them, to discuss changes to the law federally, especially if he is requesting Governors to overturn the work local prosecutors have done by simply enforcing the law. Until these federal law changes occur, I can’t in good conscience consider issuing blanket pardons for all such offenders.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Democrats make final statewide push in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several Democratic candidates running in races across Indiana made a stop in Evansville on Tuesday to talk about their “Contract with Women” campaign. Organizers of the tour tell us the campaign calls on all Democrats and Republicans to sign a pledge that would put women and girls’ futures first. Their state-wide […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way

Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Gov. Holcomb says he can’t consider blanket marijuana pardons

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb stated he could not “in good conscience” follow suit on President Joe Biden’s pardoning of thousands of Americans for “simple possession” of marijuana. Hoosier offenders of low-level marijuana offenses will instead be left waiting as Holcomb chose to defer once again to federal marijuana laws — which still prohibits […]
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Indiana Election Board Moves Poll Worker Data After Breach, Arrest

FT WAYNE, Ind.–No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

