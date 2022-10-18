ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Crusader Newspaper

Pop & Path celebrate Safe Schools Week

The Gary Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Project Outreach and Prevention (POP), Positive Approach to Teen Health (PATH), and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) will in honor of National SafeSchools Week host a Gun Safety Rally including an All-Star basketball game with Project Swish from Chicago.
GARY, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths

LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
LANSING, IL
vfpress.news

Maywood Organizations Showcase Services At Unity Day

Dancers perform a folkloric dance at National Unity Day at the Maywood Multipurpose Building in Maywood on Oct. 19. | Shanel Romain/Staff. Thursday, October 20, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. On Oct. 19, the village of Maywood hosted a range of community organizations and nonprofits at the Maywood...
MAYWOOD, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Pumpkin Pop Up 2022

Stateway Gardens Park(map) Join us on October 22nd for a special fall celebration where you’ll get to learn more about our community engagement and civic journalism work, including free trainings, workshops and other resources. This outdoor event will include warm drinks, tasty food and fall-themed activities, so bring your...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Families in Chicago #ChalkTheVote at Logan Square train station, create chalk Art with messages urging parents to vote

National #ChalkTheVote Week of Action Part of ParentsTogether #FamilyVote Campaign. This Sunday, October 23rd, at 3pm CT, families, parents, and kids in Chicago will gather at the Logan Square train station to #ChalkTheVote, as part of a national Get out the Vote effort in which families will spread inspirational messages and important voting information in their neighborhoods.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
wjol.com

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly

The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening

Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services with the addition of a new and larger immediate care and medical services center in Munster. The post Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening   appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
MUNSTER, IN
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Publicist and media consultant honored by the Cook County Board of Commissioners for his 30 plus years of service

Resolution read aloud for the career of Sean Howard. Commissioners’ Sims, Lowry, Deer Daley, and Miller all expressed their appreciation for Howard’s career and philanthropy. Deborah Sims- Cook County Commissioner of the 5th District- along with Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the full Cook County Board of Commissioners...
COOK COUNTY, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

End of Slavery Day a Paid Holiday Now

(La Porte County, IN) - The day marking the end of slavery will now be recognized as a federal holiday by the La Porte County government. The La Porte County Commissioners Wednesday night unanimously voted to give county employees the day off for Juneteenth. Last June, several members of the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network

Community Healthcare System recently welcomed four doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc. (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these providers represent include general surgery, intervention cardiology, family medicine and orthopedic surgery. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
HOBART, IN
blockclubchicago.org

Here’s Where You Can Do Laundry For Free In Chicago

CHICAGO — Health care company Aetna is footing the bill for free service at Chicago-area laundromats. The company’s Laundry Days will keep the machines spinning at two Chicago locations to help people in need. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 24: Your Neighborhood Laundromat, 1400 E. 47th St. 1-5 p.m. Oct....
CHICAGO, IL
