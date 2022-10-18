Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers plan to strike over unfair labor practices 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The newsroom workers of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette voted on Monday to authorize an unfair labor practice strike against the Post-Gazette, the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh announced via a press release Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the guild sent a notice to Post-Gazette management to demand that the company end its illegally declared impasse to contract negotiations, lift the unilaterally imposed working conditions and reinstate the terms of the previous collectively bargained contract, and return to the contract bargaining table to reach a fair contract with the 101 journalists the guild represents, the release said.

If the Post-Gazette fails to meet those demands, guild journalists will commence a strike at noon Tuesday, per the release.

"The workers who produce the Post-Gazette are taking a stand against the hostile and illegal treatment at the hands of John and Allan Block," said Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh President Zack Tanner. "We, the workers, are standing together today, ready to fight to win back our contract and work toward signing a new collective bargaining agreement that preserves the Post-Gazette for the Pittsburgh region."

"These journalists are just trying to do their jobs in service of the people of Pittsburgh," said NewsGuild President Jon Schleuss. "It's despicable for the Blocks to fight their own workers and disrespect their rights to have a union. They need to bargain in good faith now."

Should the strike commence, workers will join a picket line alongside their co-workers from the production, distribution and advertising unions, who are already out on their own unfair labor practice strike against the Post-Gazette, the press release said.

The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh has been in negotiations for a contract with Post-Gazette management since 2017.

KDKA has reached out to the Post-Gazette for comment.