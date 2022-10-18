ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers plan to strike over unfair labor practices

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The newsroom workers of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette voted on Monday to authorize an unfair labor practice strike against the Post-Gazette, the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh announced via a press release Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the guild sent a notice to Post-Gazette management to demand that the company end its illegally declared impasse to contract negotiations, lift the unilaterally imposed working conditions and reinstate the terms of the previous collectively bargained contract, and return to the contract bargaining table to reach a fair contract with the 101 journalists the guild represents, the release said.

If the Post-Gazette fails to meet those demands, guild journalists will commence a strike at noon Tuesday, per the release.

"The workers who produce the Post-Gazette are taking a stand against the hostile and illegal treatment at the hands of John and Allan Block," said Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh President Zack Tanner. "We, the workers, are standing together today, ready to fight to win back our contract and work toward signing a new collective bargaining agreement that preserves the Post-Gazette for the Pittsburgh region."

"These journalists are just trying to do their jobs in service of the people of Pittsburgh," said NewsGuild President Jon Schleuss. "It's despicable for the Blocks to fight their own workers and disrespect their rights to have a union. They need to bargain in good faith now."

Should the strike commence, workers will join a picket line alongside their co-workers from the production, distribution and advertising unions, who are already out on their own unfair labor practice strike against the Post-Gazette, the press release said.

The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh has been in negotiations for a contract with Post-Gazette management since 2017.

KDKA has reached out to the Post-Gazette for comment.

CBS Pittsburgh

Amid strike, some Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers quit union

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette put out a digital edition Wednesday despite a strike called by the union representing the reporters, editors and photographers.Thirty years ago, a strike sidelined both The Pittsburgh Press and the Post-Gazette. When it was over, only the Post-Gazette survived.KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan was a reporter at the Post-Gazette during that strike 30 years ago and has a unique perspective of these events. Some of these reporters, editors and photographers on the picket weren't even born 30 years ago, when Teamsters struck The Pittsburgh Press Company, sounding the death knell for The Pittsburgh Press.Today, the landscape is even...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Commissioners reportedly set to lift residency requirement

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A new place is reportedly in place when it comes to hiring in Westmoreland County. According to a report from The Trib, commissioners in Westmoreland County are expected to lift the county residency requirement. The county has said they're struggling to replenish their workforce and believe the county residency requirement has been a reason for limiting their pool of candidates. They currently have 200 positions to fill and have increased signing bonuses for certain positions.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-area politicians lead effort to impeach Philadelphia DA

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG (KDKA) - Two Pittsburgh-area House Republicans are leading an effort to impeach the district attorney from all the way over in Philadelphia.Washington County Republican Tim O'Neal and Beaver County Republican Josh Kail are leading the impeachment effort. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was supposed to testify Friday before House Republicans who want to impeach him. However, that hearing was canceled earlier this week. Kranser still traveled to Harrisburg Friday.Krasner said while there is a dramatic rise in homicides in Philadelphia, that rise is also seen in the counties of those on the committee who are trying to impeach him.Krasner said Republicans want to impeach him because of his policy disagreements, but he thinks that's inappropriate due to the fact that he was re-elected overwhelmingly. House Republicans said they want to see changes in what they call unchecked lawlessness.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pittsburgh Public School police officers injured breaking up fight at Oliver Citywide Academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two police officers were injured trying to break up a fight between multiple students at Oliver Citywide Academy on Thursday, a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.The fight began in a classroom and spilled out into a hallway and then outside the building, the school official said. At least six students were involved in the fight and other students were at the scene.School staff called for Pittsburgh police and school officers to help break it up.Two Pittsburgh Public School police officers were taken to a medical clinic to be checked out for injuries, the school spokesperson said.The students...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man among 10 people indicted for blocking access to abortion clinic in D.C.

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man has been indicted and is facing prison time for blocking access to an abortion clinic in Washington D.C. 25-year-old Herb Geraghty was part of a blockade at an abortion clinic in Washington D.C. on October 22, 2020. He is the tenth person indicted by a federal grand jury for taking part in the protest two years ago. The U.S. Department of Justice said that he along with nine other people entered the clinic by force and then used their bodies, furniture, chains, and ropes to block the two clinic doors. Should Geraghty and the nine other defendants be found guilty, they are facing up to 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines up to $260,000.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Infrastructure Decade': President Biden returns to Fern Hollow Bridge to talk rebuilding roads, bridges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - President Joe Biden was in Pittsburgh on Thursday to take a victory lap for the bipartisan infrastructure law.The visit to Pittsburgh comes at a crucial time in his presidency. The midterms are around the corner and Pennsylvania is once again a battleground state.  The president used the Fern Hollow Bridge as a focal point. According to him, without the law, the bridge would not be at the point where it is now.  The last time Biden saw the bridge in person, it was in pieces. He promised it would be rebuilt.  "Pittsburgh is the city of bridges,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: October 21, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsNational Comedy CenterHalloween at the National Comedy CenterPittsburgh RV ShowSouthSide Works | Dog ParkWhispering ForceCanine CompanionsKD Pups on FacebookDonate to the KDKA-TV Turkey FundPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 6 juveniles targeting delivery drivers in string of carjackings

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Suspects who are believed to be involved in a rash of carjackings across Pittsburgh are now finding a new way to bring the car straight to them.  Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh and said the suspects are now targeting delivery drivers. "You think you can just take it and get away with it? Just take it because it's there? That's not right," said Vicki Patterson, a former Wilkinsburg resident. Detective Michael Adams said the suspected teens are using delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash and are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT says inflation is impacting projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - President Joe Biden is coming to Pittsburgh Thursday and he's expected to talk all things infrastructure.The bipartisan infrastructure law will funnel billions into fixing our area's top bridge, road and waterway projects."Our projects at that time were coming in 15 to 20 percent more than we had estimated them to be so that takes a really huge hit in our program," said PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni.Moon-Sirianni knows everyone wants an update on the Fern Hollow Bridge, even President Biden."I will say it is, I'm sure, costing more," she said. "Labor costs have gone up and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tree Pittsburgh and volunteers plant dozens of trees in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Workers and volunteers are plenty busy today - planting dozens of trees in Hazelwood. Tree Pittsburgh teamed up with the city's forestry division, the Hazelwood Initiative, and Dynergy, to put 50 trees in the Hazelwood Greenway. It's part of their bigger commitment to plant 800 trees in city neighborhoods. They still have more events planned throughout the fall. You can get involved and see a list of dates on the Tree Pittsburgh website at this link!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hartwood Acres changing wedding rules after neighbors call police for noise complaints

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Couples using a popular wedding reception venue in Allegheny County will have to adhere to new rules starting next year.Couples will have to turn down the music and wrap up the festivities a little earlier at the Hartwood Acres Mansion in Indiana Township, which is nestled amid residential homes.When weddings are outside at the pavilion, neighbors said the music can be heard from inside their homes."We did not expect that a noise complaint would rally multiple officers from Allegheny County and multiple officers from Indiana Township."  That was the scene at roughly 9:30 Saturday, Sept....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

John Fetterman rallies supporters in Butler County as midterms approach

HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman campaigned in Butler County on Tuesday.At Steamfitters Technology in Harmony, about 200 people gathered for the rally. Fetterman spoke for about 20 minutes about fighting for marriage equality, expanding health care for everyone, cutting taxes for working people, codifying Roe v. Wade, protecting unions and more."The union way of life is sacred to me," he said. Fetterman pointed out how his opponent, Republican Mehmet Oz, continues to question his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke."In January, I'm going to be much better. But he'll still be a fraud," Fetterman...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go Ape closing in North Park

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13.   "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Park Lake to drop 2 feet for dam inspection

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The lake at North Park will start leaking next week, but it's a planned move.KDKA's Meghan Schiller found out the method behind the fall drainage."First of all, this is a Pittsburgh icon here," said Sewickley resident Cindy Kaye.It's the mecca for outdoor enthusiasts north of the city and the lake is the crown jewel."It's a very important park to the community," said Gibsonia resident Denise Limmer.But the largest manmade lake in Allegheny County will soon get a "look-see" from engineers."Mainly a look-see because we're just going to take a lot of photographs and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Developer against proposal for $2 parking surcharge at at former Civic Arena site

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There's a controversial idea floating among leaders of the development at the former Civic Arena site.The Hill Community Development Corporation wants to consider a pair of $2 surcharges. One for parking and one for each ticket sold at the future music venue. The Hill Community Development Corporation says the money would be used to revitalize other parts of the Hill.The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the developer is against the idea, saying it would just keep people from using the planned garage.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mad Mex in Oakland reopens after summer shutdown due to staffing shortages

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mad Mex has reopened its Oakland location after shutting down over the summer due to staffing shortages.In May, the restaurant announced it was taking a summer break and hoped to reopen in the fall.The restaurant did indeed reopen this week, and are now open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m from Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.The restaurant is closed on Sundays and Mondays. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

At least one person injured in Penn Hills shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Penn Hills.At least one person was taken to the hospital following the shooting along Tulip Road, right near Duke's Rodi Lounge.Police at the scene were focused on a white BMW SUV that was riddled with bullet holes.So far, no information has been provided about a suspect or motive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man sold meth on Facebook

A Butler County resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Daniel Dellich, Jr., age 47, formerly of Boyers, Pennsylvania 16020, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand. In connection with the guilty […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
