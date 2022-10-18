Syndication: Nashville

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Former Titans TE Delanie Walker announces retirement

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

