Syndication: Nashville

By George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 4 days ago
Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

