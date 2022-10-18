Syndication: Nashville

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Related
Popculture
Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding
Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
It's Lizzo week, Nashville. | The Pick
Let's talk concerts, Nashville. Tennessean entertainment reporter Matthew Leimkuehler here to break down a BUSY (yes, all-caps BUSY) weekend for show-going in Music City U.S.A. Friday: Reba McEntire - the "Fancy" country music icon known for everything from bedazzled hitmaking to once playing Kentucky Fried Chicken's Col. Sanders - plays Bridgestone Arena with 1990s hitmaker Terri Clark. Friday-Sunday: Songwriting giant Jason Isbell wraps his latest residency at the Ryman, ending the latest chapter in an...
Los Angeles Charger sput Josh Kelley (knee) on IR
The Los Angeles Chargers placed running back Josh Kelley on injured reserve Saturday due to a knee injury. Kelley injured
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium
The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit:…
Garth Brooks Honors Keith Whitley, Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony
Garth Brooks has been advocating for Keith Whitley's membership into the Country Music Hall of Fame for years, so it was fitting that he did the honors during the Medallion Ceremony on Sunday night (Oct. 16) in Nashville. After a moving acoustic performance of "Don't Close Your Eyes," Brooks spoke...
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year’s season of “American Idol,” died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old. A preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows Spence was driving on...
Luke Bryan Becomes a ‘Fan for a Night’ at Post Malone’s Nashville Concert
Luke Bryan had a really good time at Post Malone’s Nashville concert on Sunday. The “Country On” singer paid a visit to Bridgestone Arena for the show on one of his own off nights. Billy Strings was there, too. Check out the photos that Luke Bryan shared below.
Michael Warren Is Ready to Fight for His Place in Nashville: 'Country Is Different for Everybody'
"I'm going to represent people that wear cowboy boots and people that don't wear cowboy boots. That's who I am," Warren tells PEOPLE Michael Warren has driven down Interstate 65 hundreds of times, back and forth from his home in Birmingham, Alabama to Nashville, Tennessee for one reason and one reason only. "I do it for her," says Warren, 39, to PEOPLE, referring to his 7-year-old daughter Reese. "Every time I go up and down that road, I know I'm doing it for a reason. I want to finish what I started...
Report: Pats QB Mac Jones expects to return this week
Report: Pats QB Mac Jones expects to return this week
The Advocate & Democrat
Sweetwater, TN
864
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/
Comments / 0