ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Aston Villa report: Mauricio Pochettino tops list of potential Steven Gerrard replacements

By Alasdair Mackenzie
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfrMk_0idiVu9V00

Aston Villa will move to appoint former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino if Steven Gerrard can’t turn around the Birmingham club’s flagging form, say reports.

Gerrard has come under pressure at Villa Park after picking up nine points from the first 10 games of the Premier League season.

Villa now sit one point above the relegation zone, and matches against Fulham and Brentford in the next few days could decide the manager’s fate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494mxm_0idiVu9V00

Gerrard has come under pressure after a poor start to the season with Villa. (Image credit: Getty)

According to The Telegraph , Pochettino is the favoured candidate to succeed Gerrard if Villa decide to sack the former Liverpool midfielder.

Pochettino has been without a club since being departing PSG in the summer.

But it would be an ambitious move from Villa, who would need to convince an elite coach accustomed to competing in the Champions League to take on their project.

The newspaper adds that the Birmingham side will be willing to wait for Poch if he shows interest, but doesn’t want to jump in straight away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBoI8_0idiVu9V00

Pochettino departed PSG in the summer after winning the Ligue 1 title. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by Chelsea last month, and Villarreal boss Unai Emery are also among the big-name targets Villa are looking at.

Gerrard was brought in last November to replace Dean Smith, and led his side to a 14th-place finish.

But Villa have won just two Premier League games this season, and a promising four-match unbeaten run was ended in a 2-0 defeat at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
FourFourTwo

Leicester score with all four shots on target to win first away points at Wolves

Leicester City scored four goals from only four shots on target and five in total to end their away drought in spectacular style with a 4-0 win at Wolves on Sunday.Brendan Rodgers' side were the only Premier League team without a single point on the road this season prior to their trip to Molineux, but went 2-0 up inside 20 minutes through Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes.Tielemans' stunning...
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

155
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy