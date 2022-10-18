In the current trading session, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s (STM) stock is trading at the price of $32.59, a gain of 1.05% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -37.51% less than its 52-week high of $52.15 and 14.96% better than its 52-week low of $28.35. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.15% below the high and +11.55% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO