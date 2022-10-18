In the current trading session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) stock is trading at the price of $62.38, a fall of -1.89% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -56.98% less than its 52-week high of $145.00 and 0.34% better than its 52-week low of $62.17. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -18.46% below the high and +0.90% above the low.

