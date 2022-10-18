ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sand Lake, NY

Must-see Upstate NY home: Sleeve House is a livable sculpture with Catskill, Taconic views

Ancram, N.Y. — If you've ever wanted to live inside a giant sculpture made of exposed concrete, glass and charred wood, the Sleeve House might be for you. Located in the small Columbia County town of Ancram, the Sleeve House is as much a work of art as a home, with a unique, modern design and attention to craftsmanship intended to appeal to those who love contemporary art and can afford to buy it.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
This City Has Been Named the Best Place to Live in New York State

Contrary to common opinion, the Big Apple isn't the best place to live in New York state. According to US News and World Report's latest ranking of best places to live in the US, one of the world's favorite concrete jungles only came up fifth on the New York list. The state's winner is Albany, which was officially named the best city to live in New York. On a nationwide scale, the New York capital gained the 21st spot, while it is Huntsville, Alabama that brings home the gold medal.
