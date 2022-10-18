TV Talk Show Host Day celebrates all TV talk show hosts, and takes place on Johnny Carson's birthday. Carson, who was known as "The King of Late Night," hosted NBC's The Tonight Show from 1962 until 1992. Talk shows take many forms, and take place during many times of the day, but the late-night talk show format is what most comes to mind when people think of talk shows. These hosts often start off with a comedic monologue, and then have cultural figures and celebrity guests on. Comedy sketches and musical performances are also often included. The longest running late-night talk show is The Tonight Show. Source: Checkiday.com This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: TV Talk Show Host Day

