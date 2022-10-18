Read full article on original website
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Ralph Macchio dismisses 'too White' criticism of 1984's 'Karate Kid': 'Ahead of its time'
"Karate Kid" and "Cobra Kai" star Ralph Macchio, 60, reflected last week on whether he thinks the 1984 movie was "too White."
Today is: TV Talk Show Host Day
TV Talk Show Host Day celebrates all TV talk show hosts, and takes place on Johnny Carson's birthday. Carson, who was known as "The King of Late Night," hosted NBC's The Tonight Show from 1962 until 1992. Talk shows take many forms, and take place during many times of the day, but the late-night talk show format is what most comes to mind when people think of talk shows. These hosts often start off with a comedic monologue, and then have cultural figures and celebrity guests on. Comedy sketches and musical performances are also often included. The longest running late-night talk show is The Tonight Show. Source: Checkiday.com This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: TV Talk Show Host Day
The week in theatre: My Neighbour Totoro; Local Hero – review
A beloved Studio Ghibli anime is brought to magical life in Phelim McDermott’s new RSC production, while the 1983 film Local Hero finds fresh resonance. One of my first revelations as the theatre critic of the Observer was watching a ghost story made entirely out of sticky tape: a world of transparency materialised. The work of Improbable Theatre, 70 Hill Lane (1996) was led by Phelim McDermott, Julian Crouch and Lee Simpson. Now – improbably – McDermott is at the centre of the theatrical establishment, touching the Royal Shakespeare Company with his wizardry, directing My Neighbour Totoro.
REVIEW: "On Your Feet" at Paper Mill Playhouse
Gloria and Emilio Estefan, international recording stars, producers, promoters, restauranteurs, found romance and the rhythm in their humble Little Havana beginnings that brought them worldwide fame. Gloria, a Cuban-American singer and actress is a seven-time Grammy Award winner, a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, and has been named one of the Top 100 greatest artists of all time by both VH1 and Billboard. Estefan's record sales exceed 75 million worldwide, making her the second best-selling female Latin artist in history and one of the best-selling female singers of all-time.
Paul Reiser LIVE! at the Grunin Center
It’s a sold-out house at the Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, October 8, 2022 evening. Located on the wooded campus of Toms River, NJ’s Ocean County College, audience members inside the venue’s packed auditorium are looking forward to an evening of stand-up comedy starring actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser.
The PM Effect: Taking Stock in Post Malone
Charts dominator (with three diamond singles and nine Grammy nominations) Post Malone performed two back-to-back sold-out shows last week (10/12 and 10/13) at Madison Square Garden, NY. Recently, I wrote about the supercharged Philly show. One of the topics I missed touching on is the bevy of entrepreneurial projects under Malone and music mogul/manager Dre London. Together, they are taking the world by storm and reinventing a way to connect artists to consumers, by creating a space for their brands.
