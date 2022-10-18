ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self-care and scare during Well-o-ween 2022

NIU Mission Wellness is offering Well-o-ween, a week of Halloween themed activities to practice self-care and to partake in the spooky season. 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at the Holmes Student Center Room 306 or virtually, participants can learn mindfulness tips to manage mental health, stress, connect with others and make their own mindful glitter jar.
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
Illinois Teen Unexpectedly Dies After Collapsing During Choir Event

A 17-year-old boy unexpectedly died after he collapsed during a choir event in Naperville, Illinois on Friday, October 14. NBC Chicago reported that Daniel Moshi was performing at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association at Naperville North High School when the senior at Leyden High School in District 212 became unconscious.
The List: Bad advice for TV news people

CHICAGO – Like with any business, there are always people who are giving advice to television hosts to help them connect more with their audience. Sometimes, however, the advice doesn’t connect with the host. Paul Konrad shared some of those in this edition of “The List” on WGN...
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
