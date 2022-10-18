Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This lovable pup is ready to learn new tricks and find a forever home
Meet energetic one-year-old pup Bonnie! This small but mighty dog came to PAWS Chicago from Chicago Animal Care & Control. She is incredibly smart and loves to learn new tricks. And she can’t wait to show you what she’s learned.
northernstar.info
Self-care and scare during Well-o-ween 2022
NIU Mission Wellness is offering Well-o-ween, a week of Halloween themed activities to practice self-care and to partake in the spooky season. 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at the Holmes Student Center Room 306 or virtually, participants can learn mindfulness tips to manage mental health, stress, connect with others and make their own mindful glitter jar.
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Herald & Review
Fall colors in Chicago are the best in years — but experts warn not to wait too long to see the leaves
CHICAGO - Family portrait takers, tour guides and social media influencers are running out of time to photograph the final days of the best season of fall colors in northern Illinois in years, experts say. The Chicago area may have the best colors of the entire state, as other parts...
Illinois Mom Fighting For Her Life After Rare Reaction Leaves Her Hospitalized
Life can change in a blink of an eye. For this mom in Rockford, Illinois, her life suddenly changed on September 12th, 2022 after having a rare reaction to a prescribed medication. Emily Herbert is a single mother who was just about to start a new job the day she...
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington The post Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023 appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
fox32chicago.com
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
parentherald.com
Illinois Teen Unexpectedly Dies After Collapsing During Choir Event
A 17-year-old boy unexpectedly died after he collapsed during a choir event in Naperville, Illinois on Friday, October 14. NBC Chicago reported that Daniel Moshi was performing at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association at Naperville North High School when the senior at Leyden High School in District 212 became unconscious.
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Illinois Community Comes Together to Donate to Business Owner’s Medical Bills
Rockford community members are turning their prayers into donations to help a business owner in need as we enter this holiday season. You can say a lot of things about the city of Rockford, Illinois. Some of them I won't write here... but the others I will. Rockford is a...
WGNtv.com
The List: Bad advice for TV news people
CHICAGO – Like with any business, there are always people who are giving advice to television hosts to help them connect more with their audience. Sometimes, however, the advice doesn’t connect with the host. Paul Konrad shared some of those in this edition of “The List” on WGN...
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
Illinois Teen Tragically Dies While Doing Solo for School Choir
Daniel Moshi was always known as a gifted singer. During a recent concert for his Illinois high school choir, he tragically passed away while performing a solo. His family just shared his story. This sad story from NBC News tells how Daniel Moshi suddenly passed away during a performance with...
wjol.com
Sister Jeanne Bessette Postpones Radio Interview Following Meeting With Illinois Nurses Association
WJOL was scheduled to discuss the possible closure of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet with Sister Jean Bessette this morning but the president of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, and chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home has since declined. Sister Jeanne released this statement to WJOL.
Comments / 1