Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was hospitalized Sunday night in Cedar Rapids. According to Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock, she was admitted to St. Luke’s Hospital with a kidney infection and is receiving treatment. “She is looking forward to being back on the road soon. She appreciates all of the prayers […]
‘One Chip Challenge’ banned at Sioux City school after student ‘impacted’
A Sioux City school has issued a statement regarding the popular "One Chip Challenge" and the potential risks that come with it.
Iowa Department of Education releases school performance results for 2021-2022 year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Iowa Department of Education released new results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles online school accountability reporting system. According to the data, the Cedar Rapids Community School District showed positive results:. 88% (28/32) of CRCSD schools maintained or improved their accountability by...
Daycare awarded state funding to deal with childcare needs
This morning, nine members of AmeriCorps flew out of the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. Four houses near Cedar Rapids Country Club need to relocate to avoid being demolished. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Country Club owns the houses on Fairway Terrace southeast. They’re working with Save...
New industrial tech facility encourages Iowa City High students to pursue skills after graduation
One-time advisor to former President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $6,500 for two counts of criminal contempt of Congress. Iowa's total employment fell for the first time in six months during September. Master gardener talks fall cleanup,...
