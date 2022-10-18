ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

‘I Just Wanted to Come Home and Say Thank You’: A Chat With Sara Bareilles on the Day of Her Big Eureka Show

By Andrew Goff
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Amanda Dee Freemantle, 1985-2022

Amanda Freemantle, of Eureka passed away on September 22, 2022, in Ava, Missouri following a hard-fought four-year battle with liver cancer. Amanda was born on Thanksgiving Day November 27, 1985, to Suzanne Shaw- Brady and Jim Lapham in Eureka. Amanda attended local schools, she graduated from Eureka Senior High school class of 2003. Amanda and her high school sweetheart Nick Freemantle married on June 13, 2015. Together they were raising their five beautiful children, Kaidence, Paul, Wyatt, Kodi, and Liam. Amanda’s husband and children were the sunshine of her soul…
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

GET READY to SHAKE OUT! At 10:20 This Morning, All Simulated Hell Will Break Loose to Help YOU Prepare for the Big One

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Individuals and communities throughout Humboldt County, and beyond, are set to participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill tomorrow. Held annually on the third Thursday of October, the International ShakeOut Day is Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. During...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Marguerite (Marge) Ann Hodge Dias, 1947-2022

It is with a heavy heart that we announce our beloved “Grammie” Marguerite (Marge) Ann Hodge Dias passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 9, 2022 at the age of 75 to be with her Lord. Marge was born on May 1, 1947 to Herb & Mary...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Juan Alonso Rodriguez, 1938-2022

Juan was born on April 17, 1938 in La Piedad, Michoacan, Mexico. He was raised on a little rancho named “El Pandillo” with his 7 siblings. At the age of 19 he married the love of his life Esther Rodriguez. Together they started a family and soon Juan realized he wanted more for them so he migrated to the United States in search of a better life. He started out working in agriculture and saved up enough money to bring his wife and three kids to America. He continued working in agriculture in Southern California but shortly moved his family to Humboldt county to work in the lumber industry. Juan and Esther had an additional three kids while living in Eureka, where they also purchased their first home.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Line to Sara Bareilles Concert Winds Throughout Old Town

All video and photos by Ryan Hutson. Okay, we admit it…we’re a little jealous of all those folks who got tickets to the free Sara Bareilles concert at Halvorsen Park on the Eureka Waterfront today. But the line to get in…whew! That’s one long line. We don’t envy...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Layla is a ‘Very Happy, Well Behaved Girl’

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Layla. I am a female, tan and white Pit Bull Terrier...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

4.2 Rattles Humboldt and Trinity Counties Just in Time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill

At 12:55 a.m., a 4.2 earthquake centered about 22 miles southwest of Hayfork shook a few folks in Trinity and in Humboldt County awake. This is just in time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill at 10:20 a.m. today. “As part of this drill, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) will also be conducting a test of Humboldt Alert, the county’s emergency notification system. Additionally, for those who have the California MyShake App downloaded on their smartphones, the state will be testing the Earthquake Early Warning System with an alert as part of this drill.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

The Sentry: A Great Egret Perched Up High

The Sentry: Local wildlife photographer Talia Rose captured this great egret atop a tree near the Mendocino-Humboldt County line. The great egret’s large wings beat only two times per second with an average cruising speed of 25 mph as it soars above us. To view more of Talia’s wildlife...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Penny is Looking for a Loving Home

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Penny. I am a female, tan and brown Belgian Malinois. Age:...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Going to the Sara Bareilles’ Concert? Here’s Some Things You Should Know

Thousands of attendees are expected for the Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park concert on Sunday afternoon and there is a lot of excitement building locally. Enclosed is information that both attendees and the general public should know:. Location and Road Closures:. Sunday’s concert will be held at Halvorsen Park in...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Gary Schurb, 1948-2022

He was born in Eugene. He moved here when he was six months old. He lived his entire life in Eureka, graduating from Eureka High School in 1966. After high school he spent two years in the US Army, one of those in Vietnam. Upon returning from the military, he graduated from College of the Redwoods and Humboldt State University.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Hilda White, 1930-2022

Hilda White, born December 12, 1930, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on October 14, 2022 at the age of 91. Hilda was born in a small village in Honduras where she spent her youngest days growing under the love and kindness of her father, mother, brothers and sisters. She was the youngest of nine. In those quiet beginnings she developed the deep sense of family and community that would define her character, qualities that endeared her to so many over the course of her life.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Elsie Anne McManus, 1936-2022

Elsie Anne McManus, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on October 6, 2022, in Eureka at the age of 85. She was born on November 19, 1936 to Joseph and Evelyn Brazil in Ferndale. Elsie, along with her sister Lucille and brother Rich, grew up on the family’s dairy farm in Grizzly Bluff where she acquired a deep love of animals that remained throughout her life. She had many beloved pets including dogs, cats, birds and fish. Elsie attended Grizzly Bluff School and graduated from Ferndale Union High School in 1954.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

For Those Who Are Curious

Today, a plane with the tail number N208NR is flying a grid pattern over a rural area between Willow Creek and Fortuna–Kneeland. The plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, flew out of Medford this morning about 8 a.m. Then began the grid pattern which, as of noon, stretches from Cow Creek almost to the Mad River and three quarters of the way south of Hwy 299 towards Hwy 36.
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Cindy Rae Whelihan, 1960-2022

It is with great sadness that I announce that Cindy Rae Whelihan passed away on Sept. 14, 2022 at the age of 62. Cindy was a lifelong native of Eureka and a graduate of Eureka High School in 1978. Cindy had many jobs over the years. She worked at the...
EUREKA, CA

