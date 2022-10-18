‘I Just Wanted to Come Home and Say Thank You’: A Chat With Sara Bareilles on the Day of Her Big Eureka Show

Juan was born on April 17, 1938 in La Piedad, Michoacan, Mexico. He was raised on a little rancho named “El Pandillo” with his 7 siblings. At the age of 19 he married the love of his life Esther Rodriguez. Together they started a family and soon Juan realized he wanted more for them so he migrated to the United States in search of a better life. He started out working in agriculture and saved up enough money to bring his wife and three kids to America. He continued working in agriculture in Southern California but shortly moved his family to Humboldt county to work in the lumber industry. Juan and Esther had an additional three kids while living in Eureka, where they also purchased their first home.

