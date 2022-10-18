‘I Just Wanted to Come Home and Say Thank You’: A Chat With Sara Bareilles on the Day of Her Big Eureka Show

Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Amanda Dee Freemantle, 1985-2022
Amanda Freemantle, of Eureka passed away on September 22, 2022, in Ava, Missouri following a hard-fought four-year battle with liver cancer. Amanda was born on Thanksgiving Day November 27, 1985, to Suzanne Shaw- Brady and Jim Lapham in Eureka. Amanda attended local schools, she graduated from Eureka Senior High school class of 2003. Amanda and her high school sweetheart Nick Freemantle married on June 13, 2015. Together they were raising their five beautiful children, Kaidence, Paul, Wyatt, Kodi, and Liam. Amanda’s husband and children were the sunshine of her soul…
lostcoastoutpost.com
GET READY to SHAKE OUT! At 10:20 This Morning, All Simulated Hell Will Break Loose to Help YOU Prepare for the Big One
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Individuals and communities throughout Humboldt County, and beyond, are set to participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill tomorrow. Held annually on the third Thursday of October, the International ShakeOut Day is Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. During...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Marguerite (Marge) Ann Hodge Dias, 1947-2022
It is with a heavy heart that we announce our beloved “Grammie” Marguerite (Marge) Ann Hodge Dias passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 9, 2022 at the age of 75 to be with her Lord. Marge was born on May 1, 1947 to Herb & Mary...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Juan Alonso Rodriguez, 1938-2022
Juan was born on April 17, 1938 in La Piedad, Michoacan, Mexico. He was raised on a little rancho named “El Pandillo” with his 7 siblings. At the age of 19 he married the love of his life Esther Rodriguez. Together they started a family and soon Juan realized he wanted more for them so he migrated to the United States in search of a better life. He started out working in agriculture and saved up enough money to bring his wife and three kids to America. He continued working in agriculture in Southern California but shortly moved his family to Humboldt county to work in the lumber industry. Juan and Esther had an additional three kids while living in Eureka, where they also purchased their first home.
kymkemp.com
Line to Sara Bareilles Concert Winds Throughout Old Town
All video and photos by Ryan Hutson. Okay, we admit it…we’re a little jealous of all those folks who got tickets to the free Sara Bareilles concert at Halvorsen Park on the Eureka Waterfront today. But the line to get in…whew! That’s one long line. We don’t envy...
kymkemp.com
Layla is a ‘Very Happy, Well Behaved Girl’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Layla. I am a female, tan and white Pit Bull Terrier...
kiem-tv.com
Center for New Growth: Ketamine-Assisted Therapy is now an Option in Humboldt County
Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- The Center for New Growth is a clinic devoted to transforming trauma into wholeness. The center is the first of its kind in Humboldt County, offering an unexpected drug to assist in their therapy. A psychoactive drug is used to heal trauma. This might come as unexpected,...
kymkemp.com
4.2 Rattles Humboldt and Trinity Counties Just in Time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill
At 12:55 a.m., a 4.2 earthquake centered about 22 miles southwest of Hayfork shook a few folks in Trinity and in Humboldt County awake. This is just in time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill at 10:20 a.m. today. “As part of this drill, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) will also be conducting a test of Humboldt Alert, the county’s emergency notification system. Additionally, for those who have the California MyShake App downloaded on their smartphones, the state will be testing the Earthquake Early Warning System with an alert as part of this drill.”
kymkemp.com
The Sentry: A Great Egret Perched Up High
The Sentry: Local wildlife photographer Talia Rose captured this great egret atop a tree near the Mendocino-Humboldt County line. The great egret’s large wings beat only two times per second with an average cruising speed of 25 mph as it soars above us. To view more of Talia’s wildlife...
kymkemp.com
Penny is Looking for a Loving Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Penny. I am a female, tan and brown Belgian Malinois. Age:...
kymkemp.com
Going to the Sara Bareilles’ Concert? Here’s Some Things You Should Know
Thousands of attendees are expected for the Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park concert on Sunday afternoon and there is a lot of excitement building locally. Enclosed is information that both attendees and the general public should know:. Location and Road Closures:. Sunday’s concert will be held at Halvorsen Park in...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Gary Schurb, 1948-2022
He was born in Eugene. He moved here when he was six months old. He lived his entire life in Eureka, graduating from Eureka High School in 1966. After high school he spent two years in the US Army, one of those in Vietnam. Upon returning from the military, he graduated from College of the Redwoods and Humboldt State University.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:18 p.m.: Cool Video of Firefighters Using Traffic Cones to Put Out Flames] Fire Burning Near the Bay at the Foot of H Street in Eureka
Video by Mark McKenna taken before firefighters were on scene. A grass fire is burning at 1st and H Street in Eureka as of 3:53 p.m. Video of the firefighters on the scene by Mark McKenna. Humboldt Bay Fire is at the scene and reports this is a 50′ by...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Hilda White, 1930-2022
Hilda White, born December 12, 1930, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on October 14, 2022 at the age of 91. Hilda was born in a small village in Honduras where she spent her youngest days growing under the love and kindness of her father, mother, brothers and sisters. She was the youngest of nine. In those quiet beginnings she developed the deep sense of family and community that would define her character, qualities that endeared her to so many over the course of her life.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Elsie Anne McManus, 1936-2022
Elsie Anne McManus, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on October 6, 2022, in Eureka at the age of 85. She was born on November 19, 1936 to Joseph and Evelyn Brazil in Ferndale. Elsie, along with her sister Lucille and brother Rich, grew up on the family’s dairy farm in Grizzly Bluff where she acquired a deep love of animals that remained throughout her life. She had many beloved pets including dogs, cats, birds and fish. Elsie attended Grizzly Bluff School and graduated from Ferndale Union High School in 1954.
kymkemp.com
For Those Who Are Curious
Today, a plane with the tail number N208NR is flying a grid pattern over a rural area between Willow Creek and Fortuna–Kneeland. The plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, flew out of Medford this morning about 8 a.m. Then began the grid pattern which, as of noon, stretches from Cow Creek almost to the Mad River and three quarters of the way south of Hwy 299 towards Hwy 36.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bakersfield Now
Driver ejected, dies after crashing Tesla into pillar in Outlets at Tejon parking lot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A driver is dead after hitting a pillar in the Outlets at Tejon parking lot Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol said the driver, a 35-year-old man from Eureka, was speeding through the parking lot around 7:55 a.m. and was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Cindy Rae Whelihan, 1960-2022
It is with great sadness that I announce that Cindy Rae Whelihan passed away on Sept. 14, 2022 at the age of 62. Cindy was a lifelong native of Eureka and a graduate of Eureka High School in 1978. Cindy had many jobs over the years. She worked at the...
