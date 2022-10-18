Read full article on original website
Bird flu returns to Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The fall migration of wild birds has brought the bird flu back to Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed the first case in the state since May was found in a noncommercial flock in Dallas County. The flock had 48 birds in it. It’s...
Iowa Department of Education releases school performance results for 2021-2022 year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Iowa Department of Education released new results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles online school accountability reporting system. According to the data, the Cedar Rapids Community School District showed positive results:. 88% (28/32) of CRCSD schools maintained or improved their accountability by...
Iowa hog farmer discusses California law restricting hog purchasing
WASHINGTON CO>, Iowa (KCRG) - A week after the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments about California Proposition 12, Iowa hog farmers responded to what the change might mean. California Proposition 12 was a public measure Californians approved in 2018. It banned the purchase of pork products in California unless the sow had at least 24 square feet of space when the pig was born.
New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
Deidre DeJear says state needs to better invest in education
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you ask, Deidre DeJear will correct you if you say the economy is the number one issue in the 2022 Iowa Gubernatorial race. “If I were to push back, I would say the biggest issue is education in our state,” she said in a one-on-one interview with KCRG-TV before a Cedar Rapids campaign appearance.
Iowa unemployment falls for first time in 6 months
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s total employment fell for the first time in six months in September. Iowa Workforce Development said employers cut 2,400 jobs last month, but overall employment is still up over the last year. The state is continuing economic recovery from the pandemic. Workforce Development...
First Alert Forecast
One-time advisor to former President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $6,500 for two counts of criminal contempt of Congress. Iowa's total employment fell for the first time in six months during September. Master gardener talks fall cleanup,...
This week marks one year since Iowa State Patrol Trooper Benda died in a crash
Lisbon and Mount Vernon advance in regional volleyball, one step closer to state
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 37-2 Lisbon kept things rolling with a powerful 3-0 victory over Colfax-Mingo. The Lions will play Hudson in the class 2A region 6 semifinals. Mount Vernon is regional finals-bound after their sweep of Benton. The Mustangs will play Vinton-Shellsburg for the right to go to Xtream Arena.
Advocates for gun safety speak out against Iowa Amendment 1
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gun safety advocates met on Wednesday to oppose “Public Measure number 1″ which would add Second Amendment gun protections to the Iowa Constitution. The amendment would support adding the right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution in a new section...
Early voting begins in Iowa
Democratic State Senator Liz Mathis took advantage of early voting to cast her ballot on Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Rapids. Mobile home park development draws concern from nearby residents of same owner. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tenants of the Western Hills mobile home park in Coralville say their rent keeps...
Mount Vernon graduate Summer Brand in remission after three months fighting Hodgkin’s lymphoma
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - During her six rounds of chemotherapy, Summer Brand was an assistant coach for the Mount Vernon softball team, and was in Fort Dodge when the Mustangs took home the state title. “She went through chemo the day before and that knocks you out pretty hard,”...
Former bank vice president from Iowa sentenced to federal prison
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for whom he worked was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday. 59-year-old Bradley Schlotfeldt pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. Court records...
Democrats criticize Republicans on using transgender issues in campaign
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups in the state are criticizing Iowa Republicans for their usage of issues involving people who are transgender in campaigns. Republican candidates have attacked Democrats on transgender issues, like transgender women playing sports or if schools should notify parents if...
