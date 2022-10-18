Our favorite budget curved gaming monitor is at a new record-low price

It's getting to sales season but curved gaming monitor deals are already arriving in force. Today we have two of our top picks from the glorious wide world of ultrawide monitors - and one of them is our top budget pick with a massive price crash.

First, Amazon's gaming monitor deals have the excellent AOC CU34G2X down to just $311.99 (was $399.99) . This is a record-low price and brings the monitor into never before seen territory - in fact, it's so hot and active, that the price has dropped four times while I've been writing this post!

However, if you can spend a little more, and want something a bit more feature-filled and flashy then there is also a brand new record-low price on the BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R - it can be yours for just $699.99 (was $999.99).

These are both excellent value for money, and despite their ultrawide and curved specialties, are worthy of being in the best gaming monitor conversation, such is their quality.

Deals on curved gaming monitors have become more common this year, as the uptake of gamers and creators switching to one widescreen monitor becomes more commonplace. And while discounts on monitors as a whole are not rare at all, adding in such specific features like curved designs, or ultrawide resolutions makes offerings like these absolutely worth highlighting.

Ahead of this year's Black Friday gaming monitor deals , we're not sure you'll find a better deal on each of these beauties.

Today's best curved monitor deals

AOC CU34G2X | $399.99 $312.54 at Amazon

Save $77; record low price - This is unprecedented value for a quality, entry-level curved gaming screen. The previous, stable record low price for this was about $375 so today's price smashes that - and it keeps dropping!

BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R | $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $300; lowest ever price - Smashing its previous low by fifty bucks, this is another record low price and unparallel value. If you've been looking for a brilliant curved monitor for gaming, entertainment, work, and productivity, then this is it. As rec gently as last month this screen was selling for $900 so it's an even more exceptional deal today.

While previously reserved for those with the biggest budgets, more and more curved gaming monitors and ultrawide monitors are appearing on the internet's top monitor guides; their ability to offer a combination of exceptional desk real-estate and genuine gaming chops and speeds means they have become a very attractive part of the field now.

You'll find more information on both deals below, and more cheap gaming monitor deals lower down on the page, and also get primed and ready for the upcoming, wider Black Friday curved monitor deals .

More of today's best gaming monitor deals

