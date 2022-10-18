Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. If you’re an older adult who likes reading plays, taking digital photos or studying the stars, to name just a few interests, join the club — specifically one of the more than 20 affinity groups organized by members of the Emeritus Students College of Marin, or ESCOM. Founded in 1973, the free, volunteer-led program for adults over 55 also gives discounts to its members on select community education classes at College of Marin’s campuses in Kentfield and Novato. But ESCOM leaders point to the group’s busy rota of clubs — seven holding in-person gatherings and 14 meeting over Zoom at least once or twice in October —as a key draw for its lifelong learners. The clubs may provide entertainment, as at the monthly Friday Film Night or semimonthly Table Games meetings, hone skills like playing chess or speaking Spanish, or involve thought-provoking discussions on topics such as philosophy, books or moral, ethical and legal issues.

1 DAY AGO