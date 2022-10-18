Read full article on original website
‘The Voice': Coaches Team Up for Unforgettable Camila Cabello Cover [Watch]
Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice have filled up their teams, which means the blind auditions have moved on to the challenging battle-round performances. But before all that happened on Monday night (Oct. 10), Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend celebrated completing their respective teams by belting out a catchy song as a quartet.
‘The Voice': Two Country Artists Team Up for a Powerful Duet on a Miley Cyrus Hit [Watch]
The battle rounds on Season 22 of The Voice are underway, which means contestants were on the chopping block this week heading into their next phase of the reality TV singing competition on Tuesday night (Oct. 11). The final pairing of the night as part of the latest one-hour edition...
Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]
Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
Miranda Lambert’s ‘Strange’ Video Is a Look at Her Glimmering Live Show [Watch]
Miranda Lambert's music video for her latest single "Strange" is anything but strange. The country singer opted for a video filled with footage from her live shows, both on stage and behind it. Viewers are virtually put in the audience for many of the clips, while also getting a peek...
Thomas Rhett’s 10-Year Anniversary Post for Wife Lauren Will Make You Weep [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are celebrating 10 years of marriage on Wednesday (Oct. 12). The country singer took to social media to mark a decade of wedded bliss and celebrate his bride on a special date. The video he shared is a compilation of clips featuring Lauren....
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23
The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
Willie Spence Crash Details Revealed — ‘American Idol’ Star Dead at 23
Willie Spence was killed in a car crash near Chattanooga, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11). The American Idol star had posted a performance from a vehicle just two hours earlier. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Ga., reports that Spence was driving a Jeep Cherokee that veered off I-24 near Chattanooga at...
Lorrie Morgan, Keith Whitley’s Widow, Delivers Emotional Country Hall of Fame Speech [Watch]
Keith Whitley's widow, singer Lorrie Morgan, said she was struggling for the right words to include during her acceptance of his Country Music Hall of Fame medallion. She knew one thing, however. "He would feel so undeserving," Morgan shares, reinforcing a notion suggested earlier in the evening, that Whitley's self-doubt...
Vince Gill Tributes Loretta Lynn on the Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’ [Watch]
Vince Gill paid an emotional musical tribute to the late Loretta Lynn during a recent appearance on the Grand Ole Opry. The country superstar joined his fellow Opry cast members for a soaring rendition of his iconic song, "Go Rest High on That Mountain." Gill joined Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs,...
Randy Travis Remembers Loretta Lynn: ‘We Sing Her Home to Heaven With Grateful Hearts’
The world lost a country music legend when Loretta Lynn died last Tuesday (Oct. 4); for Randy Travis, the loss was especially personal. In a statement, he remembers Lynn as a pioneer who inspired him during his years as an up-and-coming star, and a friend who extended a warm welcome to him as he rose up the ranks of country music stardom.
Luke Bryan Remembers ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence
Luke Bryan looked back on Season 19 of American Idol and what Willie Spence was capable of as he paid tribute to the late singer on Wednesday (Oct. 12). "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing," Bryan shares. Spence died at age 23 on Tuesday after the...
Holly Williams, Singer-Songwriter + Daughter of Hank Williams Jr., Welcomes Baby No. 4
It's a girl for country singer Holly Williams and her husband, Chris Coleman: On Sunday, the couple shared the happy news that they welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Georgia Grace, on Sept. 25. That's baby No. 4 for the Coleman crew: Little Georgia joins 8-year-old Stella June, 6-year-old...
Legendary Country Singer Anita Kerr Dead at 94
Anita Kerr, who scored numerous classic country hits as a background vocalist, arranger and architect of the "Nashville Sound," has died. The New York Times reports that Kerr died on Monday (Oct. 10), in Geneva, Switzerland, at the age of 94. Born Anita Jean Grilli in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct....
Garth Brooks Reveals the Tattoos — Yes, Multiple — He Got to Honor His Family
Garth Brooks has never been much for tattoos, but now he has some pretty extensive ink, thanks to a deal he made with his daughter. During a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, the country megastar shared that he recently got tattooed in honor of his family.
Garth Brooks Honors Keith Whitley, Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony
Garth Brooks has been advocating for Keith Whitley's membership into the Country Music Hall of Fame for years, so it was fitting that he did the honors during the Medallion Ceremony on Sunday night (Oct. 16) in Nashville. After a moving acoustic performance of "Don't Close Your Eyes," Brooks spoke...
See the Trailer for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton may be exiting The Voice, but he's not losing that competitive spirit. The country star is teaming up with Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella for Barmageddon, a new celeb game show. Premiering on USA Network on Dec. 5, the "over-the-top" series will find celebrities...
Carrie Underwood Spoofs ‘Full House’ Intro for Meet the Band Video [Watch]
Carrie Underwood spoofed the very spoofable introduction to the TV show Full House, and at least one of the show's stars loved it. The singer's new TikTok video finds her and her band adding just the right amount of cute to surprise moments in front of a camera. Longtime fans...
Luke Bryan Pals Around With Post Malone Backstage at the Rapper’s Nashville Show [Pictures]
When rapper Post Malone came to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Sunday (Oct. 16) for a stop on his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, Luke Bryan came to the show as a fan — and wound up backstage, goofing off with Posty himself. Bryan shared the moment on his social media,...
Willie Spence, Season 19 ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
American Idol finalist Willie Spence has died. The 23-year-old was runner-up to Chayce Beckham during Season 19 of the ABC reality show in 2021. His R&B stylings and affable personality made him a favorite among fans and other contestants on the show. A Facebook Post from Douglas, Ga., news outlet...
‘The Voice': Orlando Mendez Advances Into Knockout Rounds After Country Take on ‘Rocket Man’ [Watch]
A country singer is moving into the Knockout Rounds on Season 22 of The Voice after treating coaches to his impressive battle performance. Orlando Mendez, 26, beat out his peer, Ava Lynn Thuresson, on Monday night (Oct. 17), appearing in the first hour of a two-hour episode. Onstage, the pair, who have been competing on newbie coach Camilla Cabello's team, collaborated on a cover of Elton John’s ‘70s hit, “Rocket Man.”
