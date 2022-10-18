ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boot

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

‘The Voice': Coaches Team Up for Unforgettable Camila Cabello Cover [Watch]

Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice have filled up their teams, which means the blind auditions have moved on to the challenging battle-round performances. But before all that happened on Monday night (Oct. 10), Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend celebrated completing their respective teams by belting out a catchy song as a quartet.
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23

The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
The Boot

Legendary Country Singer Anita Kerr Dead at 94

Anita Kerr, who scored numerous classic country hits as a background vocalist, arranger and architect of the "Nashville Sound," has died. The New York Times reports that Kerr died on Monday (Oct. 10), in Geneva, Switzerland, at the age of 94. Born Anita Jean Grilli in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct....
The Boot

‘The Voice': Orlando Mendez Advances Into Knockout Rounds After Country Take on ‘Rocket Man’ [Watch]

A country singer is moving into the Knockout Rounds on Season 22 of The Voice after treating coaches to his impressive battle performance. Orlando Mendez, 26, beat out his peer, Ava Lynn Thuresson, on Monday night (Oct. 17), appearing in the first hour of a two-hour episode. Onstage, the pair, who have been competing on newbie coach Camilla Cabello's team, collaborated on a cover of Elton John’s ‘70s hit, “Rocket Man.”
The Boot

The Boot

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy